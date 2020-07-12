Apartment List
/
GA
/
duluth
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

145 Apartments for rent in Duluth, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Duluth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$873
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1068 sqft
Located near I-85, this community is located near Gwinnett Place Mall and a variety of shopping and entertainment options. Units have vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1043 sqft
Its location along Peachtree Industrial puts this community within moments of shopping and dining options. On-site amenities include saltwater pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring, fireplaces and breakfast bar.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
36 Units Available
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road, Duluth, GA
Studio
$795
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1187 sqft
Luxury apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy a car wash area, clubhouse, tennis court, and pool. Prime location close to restaurants and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1401 sqft
Easy access to I-85. Green-certified apartment community boasting amenities like a fully-equipped fitness and cardio center, swimming pool with tiered waterfall, and lighted tennis courts. Garage car parking and 24-hour laundry also available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
The Eclipse
4155 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1050 sqft
Apartments feature granite counters, full-size washer/dryer connections and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy a resort style pool on hot days. Near Berkeley Hills Country Club.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
20 Units Available
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, smoke-free units near Mall Corners Shopping Center and I-85. Apartments feature spacious walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pet-friendly community with playground and media room.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
24 Units Available
Berkeley Lake
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,091
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1200 sqft
Charming apartments located in Atlanta's historic district. They feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Residents can enjoy the gym and the tennis courts and then relax in the pool or the sauna.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
12 Units Available
The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1463 sqft
Beautiful apartments that offer balconies, patios and fireplaces. Pet friendly with a playground, pool and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments are located in the Gwinnett School District with easy access to 23 and 317.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,907
1599 sqft
A putting green, clubhouse and tennis court are only a few reasons this community was voted "Best in Gwinnett" six times leading up to 2014. Sugar Mills Mall is nearby. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
21 Units Available
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,118
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1355 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,663
1586 sqft
Welcome to Avonlea on the River Apartments in Duluth, GA Come See Our Recently Renovated Apartment Homes with Exquisite Interiors.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
15 Units Available
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1655 sqft
Nestled in a majestic, lush, 42 acre North Georgia Forest environment, Bridgewater offers a unique combination of rural beauty and urban convenience.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
58 Units Available
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway, Duluth, GA
Studio
$1,338
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,251
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1034 sqft
This beautiful community offers a package concierge, gated access and a fitness center. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Duluth Plaza Shopping Center and Bunten Road Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Secluded community with short drive to Pleasant Hill Road shops and entertainment. Several parks nearby. Upscale apartment homes have bright interiors and fireplace. Furnished available. 24-hour gym, garage parking, tennis.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1358 sqft
Estates at Crossroads in Duluth, GA have quick access to Interstate 85 for easy commuting. Apartments are updated and feature modern styling, like new countertops and floors. Woodsy setting with a gorgeous pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
24 Units Available
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1422 sqft
You'll never want to leave the resort-style pool, but if you do you're close to Satellite Boulevard for all your entertainment needs. Bathtub, hardwood floors and patio or balcony in an amenity-rich community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
Studio
$900
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1240 sqft
Conveniently situated within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments have washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants have access to a BBQ grill, tennis court, and parking.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
29 Units Available
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,226
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1559 sqft
Located minutes away from I-85 and top-rated Gwinnett County Schools, our apartments in Norcross, GA offer Duluth living at your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
21 Units Available
Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1416 sqft
The Columns at Club Drive is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely north Atlanta. Carefully designed for comfort, style and convenience.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
12 Units Available
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$883
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1527 sqft
Located between Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, with proximity to coffee shops. Contemporary units feature granite counters and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a hot tub and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,111
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW YOGA / SPIN ROOM AND UPDATED FITNESS CENTER IS HERE! Welcome home to Merritt at Sugarloaf apartments in Duluth, Georgia! Indulge in spacious open floorplans that include stainless steel appliances, modern lighting & flooring as well as high
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1473 sqft
Top-rated apartment community with pool, hot tub, fitness center and fireside lounge. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. On-grounds bocce ball, tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1623 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
13 Units Available
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
79 Units Available
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1180 sqft
Live Easy at The Rey, a newly completed community offering one and two-bedroom apartments.
City Guide for Duluth, GA

One of Atlanta’s affordable suburbs, Duluth is community that boasts some of the highest quality apartments, townhouses, and rental homes you’ll find anywhere.

Having trouble with Craigslist Duluth? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Whether you’re in the market for a luxury apartment in Duluth, Georgia, a cozy studio, or a spacious multi-bedroom rental, you’ll find options galore in our listings. Cheap apartments in Duluth can often be found for less than $600, while more lavish rentals typically go for a grand or more.

Amenities, fortunately, tend to be top-notch even in the more modestly priced rentals in Duluth and often include washer-dryer rooms, patios/balconies, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, swimming pools, business centers, complimentary Wi-Fi, concierge service, and covered tenant parking.

Short-term leasing deals and furnished apartments are amply available as well, so whether you’re looking for a short-term crash pad or a permanent home, you’ll find plenty of viable options in Duluth.

Of course, you’ll need all the renting basics (two forms of I.D., proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences) to seal the deal for your new Duluth, Georgia apartment. Also, when calculating your leasing budget, be sure to set aside an extra chunk of change for A/C costs; especially in the spring and summer months, tenants often end up spending an extra $75 or more to keep their rentals nice and cool.

Many of the more modern and spacious apartments for rent are situated on the north side of town in the Warsaw area, while other popular areas include the rejuvenated downtown district and the Pittman neighborhood. Don’t take our word for it, though: Come see with your own eyes which neighborhood in Duluth, Georgia is the best fit for you before considering an apartment there.

And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the fun part: finding you the perfect Duluth, Georgia apartment for rent! Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Duluth, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Duluth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Duluth 1 BedroomsDuluth 2 BedroomsDuluth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuluth 3 BedroomsDuluth Accessible ApartmentsDuluth Apartments under $1,000Duluth Apartments under $1,100
Duluth Apartments under $1,200Duluth Apartments with BalconyDuluth Apartments with GarageDuluth Apartments with GymDuluth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDuluth Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDuluth Apartments with Parking
Duluth Apartments with PoolDuluth Apartments with Washer-DryerDuluth Cheap PlacesDuluth Dog Friendly ApartmentsDuluth Furnished ApartmentsDuluth Luxury PlacesDuluth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College