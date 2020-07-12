145 Apartments for rent in Duluth, GA with parking
1 of 25
1 of 26
1 of 29
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 23
1 of 48
1 of 25
1 of 17
1 of 35
1 of 46
1 of 31
1 of 27
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 23
1 of 9
1 of 20
1 of 22
1 of 49
1 of 26
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 15
One of Atlanta’s affordable suburbs, Duluth is community that boasts some of the highest quality apartments, townhouses, and rental homes you’ll find anywhere.
Having trouble with Craigslist Duluth? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Whether you’re in the market for a luxury apartment in Duluth, Georgia, a cozy studio, or a spacious multi-bedroom rental, you’ll find options galore in our listings. Cheap apartments in Duluth can often be found for less than $600, while more lavish rentals typically go for a grand or more.
Amenities, fortunately, tend to be top-notch even in the more modestly priced rentals in Duluth and often include washer-dryer rooms, patios/balconies, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, swimming pools, business centers, complimentary Wi-Fi, concierge service, and covered tenant parking.
Short-term leasing deals and furnished apartments are amply available as well, so whether you’re looking for a short-term crash pad or a permanent home, you’ll find plenty of viable options in Duluth.
Of course, you’ll need all the renting basics (two forms of I.D., proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences) to seal the deal for your new Duluth, Georgia apartment. Also, when calculating your leasing budget, be sure to set aside an extra chunk of change for A/C costs; especially in the spring and summer months, tenants often end up spending an extra $75 or more to keep their rentals nice and cool.
Many of the more modern and spacious apartments for rent are situated on the north side of town in the Warsaw area, while other popular areas include the rejuvenated downtown district and the Pittman neighborhood. Don’t take our word for it, though: Come see with your own eyes which neighborhood in Duluth, Georgia is the best fit for you before considering an apartment there.
And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the fun part: finding you the perfect Duluth, Georgia apartment for rent! Best of luck and happy hunting! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Duluth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.