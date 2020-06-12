Apartment List
167 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Duluth, GA

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
32 Units Available
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1422 sqft
You'll never want to leave the resort-style pool, but if you do you're close to Satellite Boulevard for all your entertainment needs. Bathtub, hardwood floors and patio or balcony in an amenity-rich community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
33 Units Available
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1559 sqft
Located minutes away from I-85 and top-rated Gwinnett County Schools, our apartments in Norcross, GA offer Duluth living at your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
16 Units Available
Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1416 sqft
The Columns at Club Drive is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely north Atlanta. Carefully designed for comfort, style and convenience.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
35 Units Available
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1655 sqft
Nestled in a majestic, lush, 42 acre North Georgia Forest environment, Bridgewater offers a unique combination of rural beauty and urban convenience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1401 sqft
Easy access to I-85. Green-certified apartment community boasting amenities like a fully-equipped fitness and cardio center, swimming pool with tiered waterfall, and lighted tennis courts. Garage car parking and 24-hour laundry also available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
33 Units Available
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1599 sqft
A putting green, clubhouse and tennis court are only a few reasons this community was voted "Best in Gwinnett" six times leading up to 2014. Sugar Mills Mall is nearby. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
25 Units Available
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1284 sqft
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
18 Units Available
The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1463 sqft
Beautiful apartments that offer balconies, patios and fireplaces. Pet friendly with a playground, pool and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments are located in the Gwinnett School District with easy access to 23 and 317.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
37 Units Available
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1458 sqft
NEW YOGA / SPIN ROOM AND UPDATED FITNESS CENTER IS HERE! Welcome home to Merritt at Sugarloaf apartments in Duluth, Georgia! Indulge in spacious open floorplans that include stainless steel appliances, modern lighting & flooring as well as high
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1358 sqft
Estates at Crossroads in Duluth, GA have quick access to Interstate 85 for easy commuting. Apartments are updated and feature modern styling, like new countertops and floors. Woodsy setting with a gorgeous pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
$
55 Units Available
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1527 sqft
Located between Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, with proximity to coffee shops. Contemporary units feature granite counters and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a hot tub and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1433 sqft
Secluded community with short drive to Pleasant Hill Road shops and entertainment. Several parks nearby. Upscale apartment homes have bright interiors and fireplace. Furnished available. 24-hour gym, garage parking, tennis.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1473 sqft
Top-rated apartment community with pool, hot tub, fitness center and fireside lounge. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. On-grounds bocce ball, tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1623 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
3080 Barnwood Crossing Northwest
3080 Barnwood Crossing Northwest, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1496 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3835 Mason Drive
3835 Mason Drive Northwest, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1520 sqft
MINUTES FROM THE DOWNTOWN DULUTH COMMUNITY THIS ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH HOME HAS A BRIGHT SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA, A LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, AND A SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM.

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4013 Howell Park Road
4013 Howell Park Road, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1902 sqft
Location!! DULUTH! Beautiful- Move-In- Like New Townhome. 3 story w/ finished basement for lots of living space. 2 Large Bedroom with private bath, oversize bedroom and full bath in basement. Open and bright living space on the main.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Berkeley Lake
1 Unit Available
3946 Whitney Park Drive
3946 Whitney Park Drive Northwest, Duluth, GA
LEASE PURCHASE OPTION AVAILABLE $569,000 PURCHASE PRICE WITH $15,000 DOWN PAYMENT SELLER WILL CREDIT $500.00 MONTHLY TOWARDS DOWN PAYMENT Gorgeous home located in a private corner lot with a beautiful private backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3991 Howell Park Road
3991 Howell Park Road, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1902 sqft
COMING SOON! Fabulous Duluth townhome 2 BR plus OFFICE, 2.2 BA SWIM/TENNIS Lovely and spacious townhome. 2 bedrooms up each with own bath. Half bath on main level and one additional room/office plus half bath in basement. Nice kitchen with island.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2635 Niblick Way
2635 Niblick Way, Duluth, GA
Showing by appointment only. Nice 5BR/3.5 house, huge kitchen w/granite countertop, island, & lots of cabinets. Breakfast area leads to beautiful large fenced backyard backs up to the Rogers Bridge Park.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3645 Postwaite Circle
3645 Postwaite Cir NW, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1615 sqft
This townhouse is nestle on a well established community with nice amenities. Close to shopping, entertainments and restaurants. Sought after Peachtree Ridge/Hull/Parsons school district. Hardwood on the main floor.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2231 Castlemaine Drive
2231 Castlemaine Drive Northwest, Duluth, GA
Home all hardwoods throughout, tile floors, tile bathrooms, bright open two story family room with wall of windows, open kitchen with oak cabinets and stainless steel appliances, guest room on main and master suite and two secondary bedrooms

1 of 30

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
3327 Wyesham Circle
3327 Wyesham Circle, Duluth, GA
Master on main, huge loft, full finished basement with full bath, attached sun rooms on ground and main level, hardwood floor on 1st and 2nd floor, newly interior paint, upgraded granite kitchen counter, huge deck around garden area of rear yard,
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
39 Units Available
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1412 sqft
Located on State Bridge Road with easy access to downtown Atlanta. Twenty-four hour gym and pool, as well as racquetball and tennis courts. Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and private patio/balcony.

June 2020 Duluth Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Duluth Rent Report. Duluth rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Duluth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Duluth Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Duluth Rent Report. Duluth rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Duluth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Duluth rents decline sharply over the past month

Duluth rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Duluth stand at $1,281 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,480 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Duluth's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Duluth over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents went down 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Duluth

    As rents have fallen moderately in Duluth, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Duluth is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Duluth's median two-bedroom rent of $1,480 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Duluth.
    • While rents in Duluth fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Duluth than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $780, where Duluth is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

