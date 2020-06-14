Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Duluth, GA with garage

Duluth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:21am
$
53 Units Available
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$863
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1527 sqft
Located between Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, with proximity to coffee shops. Contemporary units feature granite counters and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a hot tub and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:49am
33 Units Available
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,236
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1559 sqft
Located minutes away from I-85 and top-rated Gwinnett County Schools, our apartments in Norcross, GA offer Duluth living at your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:49am
53 Units Available
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway, Duluth, GA
Studio
$1,250
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1034 sqft
This beautiful community offers a package concierge, gated access and a fitness center. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Duluth Plaza Shopping Center and Bunten Road Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1433 sqft
Secluded community with short drive to Pleasant Hill Road shops and entertainment. Several parks nearby. Upscale apartment homes have bright interiors and fireplace. Furnished available. 24-hour gym, garage parking, tennis.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1358 sqft
Estates at Crossroads in Duluth, GA have quick access to Interstate 85 for easy commuting. Apartments are updated and feature modern styling, like new countertops and floors. Woodsy setting with a gorgeous pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1401 sqft
Easy access to I-85. Green-certified apartment community boasting amenities like a fully-equipped fitness and cardio center, swimming pool with tiered waterfall, and lighted tennis courts. Garage car parking and 24-hour laundry also available.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
34 Units Available
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$957
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1458 sqft
NEW YOGA / SPIN ROOM AND UPDATED FITNESS CENTER IS HERE! Welcome home to Merritt at Sugarloaf apartments in Duluth, Georgia! Indulge in spacious open floorplans that include stainless steel appliances, modern lighting & flooring as well as high
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
Studio
$850
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1240 sqft
Conveniently situated within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments have washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants have access to a BBQ grill, tennis court, and parking.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
30 Units Available
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,081
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1599 sqft
A putting green, clubhouse and tennis court are only a few reasons this community was voted "Best in Gwinnett" six times leading up to 2014. Sugar Mills Mall is nearby. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
25 Units Available
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1284 sqft
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:05am
15 Units Available
Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Columns at Club Drive is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely north Atlanta. Carefully designed for comfort, style and convenience.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
31 Units Available
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,073
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1655 sqft
Nestled in a majestic, lush, 42 acre North Georgia Forest environment, Bridgewater offers a unique combination of rural beauty and urban convenience.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
32 Units Available
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1422 sqft
You'll never want to leave the resort-style pool, but if you do you're close to Satellite Boulevard for all your entertainment needs. Bathtub, hardwood floors and patio or balcony in an amenity-rich community.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
84 Units Available
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1180 sqft
Live Easy at The Rey, a newly completed community offering one and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road, Duluth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1187 sqft
Luxury apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy a car wash area, clubhouse, tennis court, and pool. Prime location close to restaurants and nightlife.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3937 Bryn Mawr Ct
3937 Bryan Mawr Court, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
982 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Fascinating two bed/one bath single family house located in a quiet cul-de-sac with a long, winding drive way in Duluth.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Berkeley Lake
1 Unit Available
3946 Whitney Park Drive
3946 Whitney Park Drive Northwest, Duluth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,780
4195 sqft
LEASE PURCHASE OPTION AVAILABLE $569,000 PURCHASE PRICE WITH $15,000 DOWN PAYMENT SELLER WILL CREDIT $500.00 MONTHLY TOWARDS DOWN PAYMENT Gorgeous home located in a private corner lot with a beautiful private backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3991 Howell Park Road
3991 Howell Park Road, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1902 sqft
COMING SOON! Fabulous Duluth townhome 2 BR plus OFFICE, 2.2 BA SWIM/TENNIS Lovely and spacious townhome. 2 bedrooms up each with own bath. Half bath on main level and one additional room/office plus half bath in basement. Nice kitchen with island.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3645 Postwaite Circle
3645 Postwaite Cir NW, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1615 sqft
This townhouse is nestle on a well established community with nice amenities. Close to shopping, entertainments and restaurants. Sought after Peachtree Ridge/Hull/Parsons school district. Hardwood on the main floor.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2231 Castlemaine Drive
2231 Castlemaine Drive Northwest, Duluth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3478 sqft
Home all hardwoods throughout, tile floors, tile bathrooms, bright open two story family room with wall of windows, open kitchen with oak cabinets and stainless steel appliances, guest room on main and master suite and two secondary bedrooms
Results within 1 mile of Duluth
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
39 Units Available
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1412 sqft
Located on State Bridge Road with easy access to downtown Atlanta. Twenty-four hour gym and pool, as well as racquetball and tennis courts. Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and private patio/balcony.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2394 Elkhorn Terrace
2394 Elkhorn Terrace, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1772 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOME, LOCATED CLOSE TO EXISTS 103 AND 104 OF I85. RIGHT IN FRONT OF UNIT IS A KROGER STORE OPEN 24 HOURS AND WALMART IS ABOUT 3 MINUTES DRIVING.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10845 Glenbarr Drive
10845 Glenbarr Drive, Johns Creek, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2176 sqft
Beautiful home in Johns Creek Community within walking distance to Northview High School. 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 1 half bath. 2-car garage. Kitchen w/ island has a view to family room.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10610 Cauley Creek Drive
10610 Cauley Creek Drive, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3161 sqft
Beautiful home in the desirable Parkside community! Spacious bedroom on main. Built-in bookcases in Great RM. French doors to Office/formal Living Rm. Side entry garage on a Huge level lot with a fabulous private fenced yard.
City Guide for Duluth, GA

One of Atlanta’s affordable suburbs, Duluth is community that boasts some of the highest quality apartments, townhouses, and rental homes you’ll find anywhere.

Having trouble with Craigslist Duluth? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Whether you’re in the market for a luxury apartment in Duluth, Georgia, a cozy studio, or a spacious multi-bedroom rental, you’ll find options galore in our listings. Cheap apartments in Duluth can often be found for less than $600, while more lavish rentals typically go for a grand or more.

Amenities, fortunately, tend to be top-notch even in the more modestly priced rentals in Duluth and often include washer-dryer rooms, patios/balconies, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, swimming pools, business centers, complimentary Wi-Fi, concierge service, and covered tenant parking.

Short-term leasing deals and furnished apartments are amply available as well, so whether you’re looking for a short-term crash pad or a permanent home, you’ll find plenty of viable options in Duluth.

Of course, you’ll need all the renting basics (two forms of I.D., proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences) to seal the deal for your new Duluth, Georgia apartment. Also, when calculating your leasing budget, be sure to set aside an extra chunk of change for A/C costs; especially in the spring and summer months, tenants often end up spending an extra $75 or more to keep their rentals nice and cool.

Many of the more modern and spacious apartments for rent are situated on the north side of town in the Warsaw area, while other popular areas include the rejuvenated downtown district and the Pittman neighborhood. Don’t take our word for it, though: Come see with your own eyes which neighborhood in Duluth, Georgia is the best fit for you before considering an apartment there.

And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the fun part: finding you the perfect Duluth, Georgia apartment for rent! Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Duluth, GA

Duluth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

