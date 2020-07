Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community tennis court

Welcome to Avonlea on the River Apartments in Duluth, GA

Come See Our Recently Renovated Apartment Homes with Exquisite Interiors.

In a serene setting of river and woodland, nestled on the banks of the Chattahoochee River, this community of distinctive architecture offers a quality of life second to none. Just outside of the impeccably maintained grounds you will find accessibility at your feet. A short walk gets you to major dining, shopping and retail.



A treasure all it's own, Avonlea on the River offers the most modern of interiors alongside lush, mature landscaping.



At Avonlea on the River, it is the best of both nature and convenience.