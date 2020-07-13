128 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Duluth, GA

Apartment List
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1043 sqft
Its location along Peachtree Industrial puts this community within moments of shopping and dining options. On-site amenities include saltwater pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring, fireplaces and breakfast bar.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
25 Units Available
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1401 sqft
Easy access to I-85. Green-certified apartment community boasting amenities like a fully-equipped fitness and cardio center, swimming pool with tiered waterfall, and lighted tennis courts. Garage car parking and 24-hour laundry also available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, smoke-free units near Mall Corners Shopping Center and I-85. Apartments feature spacious walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pet-friendly community with playground and media room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
21 Units Available
Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1416 sqft
The Columns at Club Drive is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely north Atlanta. Carefully designed for comfort, style and convenience.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$873
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1068 sqft
Located near I-85, this community is located near Gwinnett Place Mall and a variety of shopping and entertainment options. Units have vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
36 Units Available
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road, Duluth, GA
Studio
$795
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1187 sqft
Luxury apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy a car wash area, clubhouse, tennis court, and pool. Prime location close to restaurants and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Berkeley Lake
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,091
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1200 sqft
Charming apartments located in Atlanta's historic district. They feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Residents can enjoy the gym and the tennis courts and then relax in the pool or the sauna.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
29 Units Available
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
Studio
$900
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1240 sqft
Conveniently situated within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments have washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants have access to a BBQ grill, tennis court, and parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
10 Units Available
The Eclipse
4155 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1050 sqft
Apartments feature granite counters, full-size washer/dryer connections and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy a resort style pool on hot days. Near Berkeley Hills Country Club.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
20 Units Available
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1358 sqft
Estates at Crossroads in Duluth, GA have quick access to Interstate 85 for easy commuting. Apartments are updated and feature modern styling, like new countertops and floors. Woodsy setting with a gorgeous pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
11 Units Available
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$883
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1527 sqft
Located between Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, with proximity to coffee shops. Contemporary units feature granite counters and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a hot tub and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
11 Units Available
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Secluded community with short drive to Pleasant Hill Road shops and entertainment. Several parks nearby. Upscale apartment homes have bright interiors and fireplace. Furnished available. 24-hour gym, garage parking, tennis.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
31 Units Available
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,111
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW YOGA / SPIN ROOM AND UPDATED FITNESS CENTER IS HERE! Welcome home to Merritt at Sugarloaf apartments in Duluth, Georgia! Indulge in spacious open floorplans that include stainless steel appliances, modern lighting & flooring as well as high
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
12 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1623 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
18 Units Available
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1473 sqft
Top-rated apartment community with pool, hot tub, fitness center and fireside lounge. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. On-grounds bocce ball, tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1422 sqft
You'll never want to leave the resort-style pool, but if you do you're close to Satellite Boulevard for all your entertainment needs. Bathtub, hardwood floors and patio or balcony in an amenity-rich community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
20 Units Available
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,188
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1355 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,663
1586 sqft
Welcome to Avonlea on the River Apartments in Duluth, GA Come See Our Recently Renovated Apartment Homes with Exquisite Interiors.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2580 N Berkley lake road
2580 North Berkeley Lake Road, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
Available 08/16/20 Berkley At Duluth Promo Code: 2580-B - Property Id: 312837 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
3622 South Street
3622 South St, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
DISCOUNT RENT AVAILABLE: The prevailing rental rate in this neighborhood for similar 2 bedroom homes is $1,050, and the stated rent for this home will be $950. If you will help us in two areas.
Results within 1 mile of Duluth
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
31 Units Available
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1412 sqft
Located on State Bridge Road with easy access to downtown Atlanta. Twenty-four hour gym and pool, as well as racquetball and tennis courts. Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and private patio/balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Duluth
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
13 Units Available
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$859
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1285 sqft
Luxury community has features like children's play area, communal grill and fitness center. Residents live in units with fireplaces, laundry hookups and patios or balconies. Located conveniently in Norcross, by Bromolow Creek.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
24 Units Available
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to dining and shopping options, including Ike Cafe and Grill and Frontera Tex-Mex Grill. Luxury community is pet-friendly and has pool, volleyball court and gym. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and ice maker.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$898
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Lake Apartments in Norcross combine sophisticated styling with a country feel. Apartments have large windows, spacious floor plans, modern upgrades and high ceilings. Complex is pet-friendly and near I-85 and downtown Norcross.

July 2020 Duluth Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Duluth Rent Report. Duluth rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Duluth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Duluth Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Duluth Rent Report. Duluth rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Duluth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Duluth rents declined moderately over the past month

Duluth rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Duluth stand at $1,278 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,476 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Duluth's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Duluth over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents were up 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Duluth

    As rents have fallen moderately in Duluth, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Duluth is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Duluth's median two-bedroom rent of $1,476 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Duluth fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Duluth than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $782, where Duluth is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

