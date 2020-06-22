All apartments in Douglasville
Douglasville, GA
8063 Palmer Street
8063 Palmer Street

8063 Palmer Street · No Longer Available
Location

8063 Palmer Street, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious home is 1.5 stories and features a living room, kitchen, eat-in kitchen area, as well as 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It sits on a large lot with a swingset in the backyard as well as a storage shed. It also features a wrap around front porch. We are pet friendly with a one time upfront pet fee of $300 as well as $20 monthly pet rent.
**TO QUALIFY** HOUSEHOLD INCOME MUST BE 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT. DEPOSIT DUE UPFRONT TO HOLD UNIT & FIRST MONTH'S RENT DUE AT MOVE-IN. CREDIT CHECK, CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK, PRIOR EVICTION & LANDLORD DEBT CHECK. Properties go fast so if you prefer to apply online to pre-qualify first than visit our website by copying and pasting the following link: https://lunaresources.managebuilding.com/Resident/PublicPages/Home.aspx

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8063 Palmer Street have any available units?
8063 Palmer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 8063 Palmer Street currently offering any rent specials?
8063 Palmer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8063 Palmer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8063 Palmer Street is pet friendly.
Does 8063 Palmer Street offer parking?
No, 8063 Palmer Street does not offer parking.
Does 8063 Palmer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8063 Palmer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8063 Palmer Street have a pool?
No, 8063 Palmer Street does not have a pool.
Does 8063 Palmer Street have accessible units?
No, 8063 Palmer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8063 Palmer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8063 Palmer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8063 Palmer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8063 Palmer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
