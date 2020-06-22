8063 Palmer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious home is 1.5 stories and features a living room, kitchen, eat-in kitchen area, as well as 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It sits on a large lot with a swingset in the backyard as well as a storage shed. It also features a wrap around front porch. We are pet friendly with a one time upfront pet fee of $300 as well as $20 monthly pet rent.

**TO QUALIFY** HOUSEHOLD INCOME MUST BE 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT. DEPOSIT DUE UPFRONT TO HOLD UNIT & FIRST MONTH'S RENT DUE AT MOVE-IN. CREDIT CHECK, CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK, PRIOR EVICTION & LANDLORD DEBT CHECK. Properties go fast so if you prefer to apply online to pre-qualify first than visit our website by copying and pasting the following link: https://lunaresources.managebuilding.com/Resident/PublicPages/Home.aspx