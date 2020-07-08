All apartments in Decatur
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes

100 Woodberry Pl · (678) 257-4363
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Woodberry Pl, Decatur, GA 30034

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1417 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 1423 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 1404 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1226 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,188

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Unit 1112 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,188

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0403 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,413

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1405 sqft

Unit 0426 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,413

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1405 sqft

Unit 0416 · Avail. now

$1,413

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1405 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkway Grand Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
package receiving
playground
tennis court
trash valet
Welcome to Parkway Grand Apartment Homes, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Decatur, GA. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Are you looking for an apartment for rent in Decatur, GA? Contact our friendly, professional office staff to schedule a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: Security Deposit $0-1 month's rent based on credit.
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee $0-300 credit fee based on credit
Additional: Valet Trash $25/month Pest Control $7 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 250.00
rent: 0.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We are a pet-friendly community which allows for dogs and cats. There is a $250.00 pet deposit, as well as a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee per pet, due at move-in. Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Detached garages available for rent at $65 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkway Grand Apartment Homes have any available units?
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes has 12 units available starting at $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parkway Grand Apartment Homes have?
Some of Parkway Grand Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkway Grand Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkway Grand Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkway Grand Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Parkway Grand Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Parkway Grand Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Parkway Grand Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkway Grand Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkway Grand Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Parkway Grand Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Parkway Grand Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Parkway Grand Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Parkway Grand Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkway Grand Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Parkway Grand Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parkway Grand Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
