Parkway Grand Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: Security Deposit $0-1 month's rent based on credit.
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee $0-300 credit fee based on credit
Additional: Valet Trash $25/month Pest Control $7 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 250.00
rent: 0.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We are a pet-friendly community which allows for dogs and cats. There is a $250.00 pet deposit, as well as a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee per pet, due at move-in. Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Detached garages available for rent at $65 per month