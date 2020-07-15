All apartments in Decatur
Arcadia Decatur

240 North Arcadia Avenue · (256) 537-9330
Location

240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030
Decatur Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3102 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 3209 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 3205 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

See 65+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3210 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,893

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 3110 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,893

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 1201 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,893

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

See 27+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arcadia Decatur.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
car charging
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
green community
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Discover the newest apartment community in Decatur, Georgia managed by CF Real Estate Services! Arcadia Decatur is a boutique apartment community just minutes from the vibrancy of historic downtown Decatur. This is not just a new place to call home, but a place that offers the exclusivity of a smaller community with all the bells and whistles of your typical mega-complex...we just like to think it's a bit more thoughtfully done. Be sure to escape the daily hustle with these beautiful one-two bedroom homes. When you're ready to reemerge, everything you want is at your fingertips and just a short bike or Uber ride away. Whether you're relaxing in the Parlor or heading to the Pup Wash, Arcadia gives apartment living a run for it's money with the one of a kind amenity spaces. Take this intimate living experience to make new memories without having to be miss the hustle and bustle of the city.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $250.00; Up to One month's rent +250.00
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arcadia Decatur have any available units?
Arcadia Decatur has 98 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arcadia Decatur have?
Some of Arcadia Decatur's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arcadia Decatur currently offering any rent specials?
Arcadia Decatur is offering the following rent specials: NOW LEASING! Now Offering 6 weeks free. Call for details and schedule your IN-PERSON or VIRTUAL TOUR today!
Is Arcadia Decatur pet-friendly?
Yes, Arcadia Decatur is pet friendly.
Does Arcadia Decatur offer parking?
Yes, Arcadia Decatur offers parking.
Does Arcadia Decatur have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arcadia Decatur offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arcadia Decatur have a pool?
Yes, Arcadia Decatur has a pool.
Does Arcadia Decatur have accessible units?
Yes, Arcadia Decatur has accessible units.
Does Arcadia Decatur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arcadia Decatur has units with dishwashers.
Does Arcadia Decatur have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arcadia Decatur has units with air conditioning.
