Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance car charging cc payments courtyard e-payments green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Discover the newest apartment community in Decatur, Georgia managed by CF Real Estate Services! Arcadia Decatur is a boutique apartment community just minutes from the vibrancy of historic downtown Decatur. This is not just a new place to call home, but a place that offers the exclusivity of a smaller community with all the bells and whistles of your typical mega-complex...we just like to think it's a bit more thoughtfully done. Be sure to escape the daily hustle with these beautiful one-two bedroom homes. When you're ready to reemerge, everything you want is at your fingertips and just a short bike or Uber ride away. Whether you're relaxing in the Parlor or heading to the Pup Wash, Arcadia gives apartment living a run for it's money with the one of a kind amenity spaces. Take this intimate living experience to make new memories without having to be miss the hustle and bustle of the city.