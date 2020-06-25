412 Hilldale Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Winnona Park/City of Decatur Schools!!! Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Decatur craftsman home nestled on a quiet street surrounded by great neighbors in the coveted Winona Park School District. Large master suite has a giant walk-in closet and dressing room with deck overlooking private fenced back yard. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout home help give the home its charm, along with the formal dining room, lovely built-in bookcases, and large rocking chair front porch. This home is a MUST SEE!