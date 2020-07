AMLI Decatur

Amenities

AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta. Decaturs truecolors show in its boutique shopping, eclectic restaurants, live music venues and cultural diversity -- all with a home-town feel.Residents of our Decatur apartments enjoy an array of community amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, high-endurance fitness center, fitness classes on demand, sky lounge with outdoor patio, outdoor kitchen with grills, bocce court, fully-equipped tech center, Starbucks coffee bar, reservable team room, clubroom with game tables, and DIY maker space. Our pet-friendlyDowntown Decatur apartments also have a dog park, pet spa, bike repair room and gated parking garage.AMLIs apartments in Decatur GA and townhomes offer spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom floor plans that feature high-end, custom finishes, Bala white granite countertops, Kenmore stainless steel appliances, custom espresso cabinetry, modern subway glass tile backsplashes, wood-style porcelain tile in living areas and baths, Frieze carpet in bedrooms, full-size front load washer and dryer,electronic entry door lock system and more. And residents of our Decatur apartments will live green because our community is targeting LEED Gold.