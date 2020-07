Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym pool cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center car wash area conference room e-payments internet access online portal playground smoke-free community

Welcome to the good life at Creekside Vista! You'll discover a world of ease waiting for you in our residential community in Decatur, GA. Enjoy all the comforts you've come to expect in a quality residence, along with a host of options meant to enhance your lifestyle and bring a whole new meaning to luxury apartment living. Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments feature wood-style flooring, spacious open floor plans, fully-equipped kitchens, balconies and patios, and fireplaces in select units. Enjoy community amenities like our resort-style pool and outdoor pool with sundeck, and fitness studio.