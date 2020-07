Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Your tenant will love this beautiful charming custom home that sits on a quite private lot. Features include an oversized master bedroom and an oversized updated master bath. Upgrades throughout, with a private screened in porch. This home features plenty of green space, and is located in the a highly rated desired school district. This home is perfect for a small or growing family. Please come see for yourself!!