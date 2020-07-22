4552 Paper Mill Road SE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Prestigious Paper Mill, East Cobb location within a private gated community provides for an exclusive yet convenient lifestyle. This custom home offers an expansive, open floor plan throughout the main level, with floor to ceiling views to the heated gunite pool in the lush & private backyard. Master retreat is located on main & features beautifully renovated spa-like bath, along with a guest bedroom & private bath. On the terrace level, you'll discover a media room + additional bedrooms/bath & spacious living areas. 3 car garage leads to kitchen for added convenience!