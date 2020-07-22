All apartments in Cobb County
Cobb County, GA
4552 Paper Mill Road SE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:15 AM

4552 Paper Mill Road SE

4552 Paper Mill Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4552 Paper Mill Road Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Prestigious Paper Mill, East Cobb location within a private gated community provides for an exclusive yet convenient lifestyle. This custom home offers an expansive, open floor plan throughout the main level, with floor to ceiling views to the heated gunite pool in the lush & private backyard. Master retreat is located on main & features beautifully renovated spa-like bath, along with a guest bedroom & private bath. On the terrace level, you'll discover a media room + additional bedrooms/bath & spacious living areas. 3 car garage leads to kitchen for added convenience!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4552 Paper Mill Road SE have any available units?
4552 Paper Mill Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4552 Paper Mill Road SE have?
Some of 4552 Paper Mill Road SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4552 Paper Mill Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
4552 Paper Mill Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4552 Paper Mill Road SE pet-friendly?
No, 4552 Paper Mill Road SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4552 Paper Mill Road SE offer parking?
Yes, 4552 Paper Mill Road SE offers parking.
Does 4552 Paper Mill Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4552 Paper Mill Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4552 Paper Mill Road SE have a pool?
Yes, 4552 Paper Mill Road SE has a pool.
Does 4552 Paper Mill Road SE have accessible units?
No, 4552 Paper Mill Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4552 Paper Mill Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4552 Paper Mill Road SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4552 Paper Mill Road SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4552 Paper Mill Road SE does not have units with air conditioning.
