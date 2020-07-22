2630 Marleigh Farm Road NW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready 3 bed/2 bath Ranch in the desirable Marleigh Farm neighborhood! Recently updated with NEW interior & exterior paint and NEW flooring throughout! Vaulted fireside great room flows into the dining area and kitchen. Kitchen features stainless appliances, crisp white cabinets, pantry & easy care flooring. Spacious master on main has a vaulted ceiling, big closet and en suite bath with double sink vanity, soaking tub & separate shower. Patio overlooks awesome backyard is fenced & private and offers tons of space to play! Oversized 2 car garage.