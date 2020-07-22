All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:29 AM

2630 Marleigh Farm Road NW

2630 Marleigh Farm Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2630 Marleigh Farm Road Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30152

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready 3 bed/2 bath Ranch in the desirable Marleigh Farm neighborhood! Recently updated with NEW interior & exterior paint and NEW flooring throughout! Vaulted fireside great room flows into the dining area and kitchen. Kitchen features stainless appliances, crisp white cabinets, pantry & easy care flooring. Spacious master on main has a vaulted ceiling, big closet and en suite bath with double sink vanity, soaking tub & separate shower. Patio overlooks awesome backyard is fenced & private and offers tons of space to play! Oversized 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Marleigh Farm Road NW have any available units?
2630 Marleigh Farm Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2630 Marleigh Farm Road NW have?
Some of 2630 Marleigh Farm Road NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Marleigh Farm Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Marleigh Farm Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Marleigh Farm Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 2630 Marleigh Farm Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2630 Marleigh Farm Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 2630 Marleigh Farm Road NW offers parking.
Does 2630 Marleigh Farm Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Marleigh Farm Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Marleigh Farm Road NW have a pool?
No, 2630 Marleigh Farm Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Marleigh Farm Road NW have accessible units?
No, 2630 Marleigh Farm Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Marleigh Farm Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 Marleigh Farm Road NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2630 Marleigh Farm Road NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2630 Marleigh Farm Road NW does not have units with air conditioning.
