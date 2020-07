Amenities

Newly renovated bungalow in the heart of East Cobb. New everything! Hardwood floors newly refinished, new paint throughout, new tile shower and flooring in bathroom, new kitchen cabinets and granite countertops, and a new gas stove. New windows and doors to be installed before 8/1. Large 2 car detached garage and seperate storage shed in fenced in backyard with private deck. Call today to schedule a showing. This property will not last long.