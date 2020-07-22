1650 Huntcrest Way SW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wow! Gorgeous home in convenient and accessible Mableton. White cabinets with granite countertops in Kitchen. Eat-in Kitchen with a view to Family Room. 2-story Foyer. Hardwoods in Foyer, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, and in Master Bedroom. Window Seat in Living Room. Separate Dining Room. Berber carpet in the Family Room, stairs, and upstairs hallway. Interior surround sound speakers!! Rear deck covered by a pergola. Oh and 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths!



Refrigerator remains. The Landlord will also cover landscaping and pest control!