1650 Huntcrest Way SW
1650 Huntcrest Way SW

1650 Huntcrest Way Southwest · No Longer Available
1650 Huntcrest Way Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30126

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
parking
Wow! Gorgeous home in convenient and accessible Mableton. White cabinets with granite countertops in Kitchen. Eat-in Kitchen with a view to Family Room. 2-story Foyer. Hardwoods in Foyer, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, and in Master Bedroom. Window Seat in Living Room. Separate Dining Room. Berber carpet in the Family Room, stairs, and upstairs hallway. Interior surround sound speakers!! Rear deck covered by a pergola. Oh and 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths!

Refrigerator remains. The Landlord will also cover landscaping and pest control!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 1650 Huntcrest Way SW have any available units?
1650 Huntcrest Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1650 Huntcrest Way SW have?
Some of 1650 Huntcrest Way SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 Huntcrest Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
1650 Huntcrest Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 Huntcrest Way SW pet-friendly?
No, 1650 Huntcrest Way SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1650 Huntcrest Way SW offer parking?
Yes, 1650 Huntcrest Way SW offers parking.
Does 1650 Huntcrest Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1650 Huntcrest Way SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 Huntcrest Way SW have a pool?
No, 1650 Huntcrest Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 1650 Huntcrest Way SW have accessible units?
No, 1650 Huntcrest Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 Huntcrest Way SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 Huntcrest Way SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1650 Huntcrest Way SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1650 Huntcrest Way SW does not have units with air conditioning.
