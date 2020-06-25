All apartments in Chamblee
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:20 PM

1995 Commodore Lane

1995 Commodore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1995 Commodore Lane, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Oh-so-fresh update and renovation to this lovely Huntley Hills home! Flow freely from cozy bedrooms and intriguing bathrooms, into multiple living and entertaining areas, that are full of natural sunlight, while still remaining wonderfully private. Snuggle up by the fireplace or relax in the adjoining living room. Come into the large kitchen and all you see from your picture window are loads of beautiful trees, which are part of a forested area protected from development!
New Kitchen. New Bathrooms. New Hardwood Floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1995 Commodore Lane have any available units?
1995 Commodore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 1995 Commodore Lane have?
Some of 1995 Commodore Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1995 Commodore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1995 Commodore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1995 Commodore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1995 Commodore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 1995 Commodore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1995 Commodore Lane offers parking.
Does 1995 Commodore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1995 Commodore Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1995 Commodore Lane have a pool?
No, 1995 Commodore Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1995 Commodore Lane have accessible units?
No, 1995 Commodore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1995 Commodore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1995 Commodore Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1995 Commodore Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1995 Commodore Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

