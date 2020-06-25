1995 Commodore Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Oh-so-fresh update and renovation to this lovely Huntley Hills home! Flow freely from cozy bedrooms and intriguing bathrooms, into multiple living and entertaining areas, that are full of natural sunlight, while still remaining wonderfully private. Snuggle up by the fireplace or relax in the adjoining living room. Come into the large kitchen and all you see from your picture window are loads of beautiful trees, which are part of a forested area protected from development!

New Kitchen. New Bathrooms. New Hardwood Floors.