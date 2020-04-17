All apartments in Chamblee
3746 Greenhill Drive

Location

3746 Greenhill Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Vacant & available for lease! 4-sided brick bungalow home nestled on beautiful Greenhill Drive in sought-after Huntley Hills. Award winning schools, great location and close to everything! Close to Chamblee High School. Very well maintained: Roof is 2 years new, new stove & oven, new vinyl windows, beautiful corian counters, new sliding door, interior and exterior newly painted. Hardwoods refinished. New washer/dryer & fridge. Oversized carport, high, newly landscaped front yard, newer vanities, great covered porch areas, eat-in kitchen. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3746 Greenhill Drive have any available units?
3746 Greenhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 3746 Greenhill Drive have?
Some of 3746 Greenhill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3746 Greenhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3746 Greenhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3746 Greenhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3746 Greenhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 3746 Greenhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3746 Greenhill Drive offers parking.
Does 3746 Greenhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3746 Greenhill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3746 Greenhill Drive have a pool?
No, 3746 Greenhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3746 Greenhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 3746 Greenhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3746 Greenhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3746 Greenhill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3746 Greenhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3746 Greenhill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
