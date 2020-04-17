3746 Greenhill Drive

Amenities

Vacant & available for lease! 4-sided brick bungalow home nestled on beautiful Greenhill Drive in sought-after Huntley Hills. Award winning schools, great location and close to everything! Close to Chamblee High School. Very well maintained: Roof is 2 years new, new stove & oven, new vinyl windows, beautiful corian counters, new sliding door, interior and exterior newly painted. Hardwoods refinished. New washer/dryer & fridge. Oversized carport, high, newly landscaped front yard, newer vanities, great covered porch areas, eat-in kitchen. Must See!