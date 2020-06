Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Previously a community model home, this sunny end unit is surrounded by green space and packed with upgrades! Amazingly large rocking chair front porch, perfect for relaxation. Hardwood floors and contemporary finishes through-out. Well appointed living space with the perfect open floor concept. Gourmet kitchen overlooking the light filled dining and family room features all stainless steel appliances within wine refrigerator, quartz counter-tops, enclosed sunroom and so much more!