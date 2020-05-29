All apartments in Chamblee
3177 Quinn Place

3177 Quinn Place · No Longer Available
Location

3177 Quinn Place, Chamblee, GA 30341
Ashford Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Corner Unit Townhouse with largest floor plan and tons of upgrades. Hardwood floors throughout all 3 levels of living. Family room with gas fireplace and half bath. Kitchen has quartz countertops, beautiful backsplash, walk in pantry, dining area, and huge walk out balcony. Stainless Steel appliances remain including double ovens, fridge, gas range and washer/dryer. Upstairs has oversized master suite with vaulted ceiling. Master bath has dual single sink vanities, large walk in shower with dual shower heads and spacious walk in closet with tons of

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3177 Quinn Place have any available units?
3177 Quinn Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 3177 Quinn Place have?
Some of 3177 Quinn Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3177 Quinn Place currently offering any rent specials?
3177 Quinn Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3177 Quinn Place pet-friendly?
No, 3177 Quinn Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 3177 Quinn Place offer parking?
No, 3177 Quinn Place does not offer parking.
Does 3177 Quinn Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3177 Quinn Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3177 Quinn Place have a pool?
No, 3177 Quinn Place does not have a pool.
Does 3177 Quinn Place have accessible units?
No, 3177 Quinn Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3177 Quinn Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3177 Quinn Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3177 Quinn Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3177 Quinn Place does not have units with air conditioning.

