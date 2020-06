Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking

Location, Location, and Location. This gorgeous and spacious ranch on a partially finished basement is moved in ready with new paint and new carpet. Nestled in sought after Whispering Hills neighborhood with quick access to I-85 and I-285. Minutes away from Downtown, Midtown and Buckhead. Great shopping and restaurants are a couple of turns away. This property wont last that long.