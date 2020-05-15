2572 Mural Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Four sided brick ranch in desirable area convenient to restaurants, shopping, MARTA, parks, and more. New kitchen white cabinetry, center island, granite tops and new stove. Open to Dining Area and Den. Enter the Family room from the front door. Large Patio from Den extends your living/entertaining space outside. Lots of natural light. Hardwood floors refinished. Renovated bathrooms - one with bath/shower and one with shower only. One car garage. Level lot, quiet street and nice neighbors. Stays cool with AC window units and whole house attic fan - no central AC.