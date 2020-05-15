All apartments in Chamblee
Find more places like 2572 Mural Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chamblee, GA
/
2572 Mural Dr
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:05 AM

2572 Mural Dr

2572 Mural Drive · (770) 377-5776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chamblee
See all
Dresden East
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2572 Mural Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341
Dresden East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Four sided brick ranch in desirable area convenient to restaurants, shopping, MARTA, parks, and more. New kitchen white cabinetry, center island, granite tops and new stove. Open to Dining Area and Den. Enter the Family room from the front door. Large Patio from Den extends your living/entertaining space outside. Lots of natural light. Hardwood floors refinished. Renovated bathrooms - one with bath/shower and one with shower only. One car garage. Level lot, quiet street and nice neighbors. Stays cool with AC window units and whole house attic fan - no central AC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2572 Mural Dr have any available units?
2572 Mural Dr has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2572 Mural Dr have?
Some of 2572 Mural Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2572 Mural Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2572 Mural Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2572 Mural Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2572 Mural Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 2572 Mural Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2572 Mural Dr offers parking.
Does 2572 Mural Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2572 Mural Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2572 Mural Dr have a pool?
No, 2572 Mural Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2572 Mural Dr have accessible units?
No, 2572 Mural Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2572 Mural Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2572 Mural Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2572 Mural Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2572 Mural Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2572 Mural Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln
Chamblee, GA 30341
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard
Chamblee, GA 30341
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE
Chamblee, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Chamblee 1 BedroomsChamblee 2 Bedrooms
Chamblee Apartments with ParkingChamblee Dog Friendly Apartments
Chamblee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GA
Milton, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dresden EastHuntley Hills
Sexton Woods
Downtown Chamblee

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity