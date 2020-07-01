2414 Dresden Parc Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Prime location on this move in & do NOTHING townhouse! Updated 3 story townhome w/ALL fresh paint and NEW carpet. Hardwoods on main, gourmet kitchen w/granite counters & custom cabinets, open to the fireside fam rm w/access to the lg private back deck. Formal dining room w/tons of light & beautiful trim. Beamed & vaulted ceilings in the master w/private bath including soaking tub, dbl vanities & lg walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms are large & have private en-suites. Community greenspace perfect for kids or pets. Near I85, I285, Brookhaven & Chamblee.