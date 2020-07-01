All apartments in Chamblee
2414 Dresden Parc Cir

2414 Dresden Parc Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2414 Dresden Parc Circle Northeast, Chamblee, GA 30345
Dresden East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Prime location on this move in & do NOTHING townhouse! Updated 3 story townhome w/ALL fresh paint and NEW carpet. Hardwoods on main, gourmet kitchen w/granite counters & custom cabinets, open to the fireside fam rm w/access to the lg private back deck. Formal dining room w/tons of light & beautiful trim. Beamed & vaulted ceilings in the master w/private bath including soaking tub, dbl vanities & lg walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms are large & have private en-suites. Community greenspace perfect for kids or pets. Near I85, I285, Brookhaven & Chamblee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 Dresden Parc Cir have any available units?
2414 Dresden Parc Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 2414 Dresden Parc Cir have?
Some of 2414 Dresden Parc Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 Dresden Parc Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Dresden Parc Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Dresden Parc Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 Dresden Parc Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2414 Dresden Parc Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2414 Dresden Parc Cir offers parking.
Does 2414 Dresden Parc Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2414 Dresden Parc Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Dresden Parc Cir have a pool?
No, 2414 Dresden Parc Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2414 Dresden Parc Cir have accessible units?
No, 2414 Dresden Parc Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Dresden Parc Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 Dresden Parc Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2414 Dresden Parc Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2414 Dresden Parc Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

