2314 Tanglewood Cir NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Chamblee/Brookhaven 3-3 remodel - Property Id: 194615



Newly, completely, and beautifully remodeled and renovated on large .8 acre lot in private setting conveniently located in-town close to everything (off Clairmont Rd. near Buford Hwy).



3BR-3BA (2 BR have private baths), attached one car garage, large driveway with addional parking, large deck, vaulted and open living area with large kitchen (stone counters, large island, stainless appliances), dining, and living area with decorative linear fireplace and shelves, laundry room with washer and dryer, mudroom, large finished terrace level area, and an unfinished terrace level area for storage.



Exterior grounds maintenance and trash service included.



First & last month rent plus deposit. Minimum income and credit requirements apply.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194615

