Last updated January 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

2200 CAPEHART Circle NE

2200 Capehart Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2200 Capehart Circle Northeast, Chamblee, GA 30345
Dresden East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Single story mid century modern style ranch. Programmable thermostat. Remodeled bathroom, custom closet, sliding barn doors, opened up floor plan, hardwood floors, good size yard, close to city, restaurants, interstates and public transportation. Pantry in kitchen, open to dining and living. Carport. back deck with lots of privacy. Lots of great windows and natural light. New parks and schools nearby. Close to Chamblee charm and restaurants. Quick access to Chamblee's own proposed belt-line project "The Rail Trail." Redistrict to John Lewis Elem school

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 CAPEHART Circle NE have any available units?
2200 CAPEHART Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 2200 CAPEHART Circle NE have?
Some of 2200 CAPEHART Circle NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 CAPEHART Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
2200 CAPEHART Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 CAPEHART Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 2200 CAPEHART Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 2200 CAPEHART Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 2200 CAPEHART Circle NE offers parking.
Does 2200 CAPEHART Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 CAPEHART Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 CAPEHART Circle NE have a pool?
No, 2200 CAPEHART Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 2200 CAPEHART Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 2200 CAPEHART Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 CAPEHART Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 CAPEHART Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 CAPEHART Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2200 CAPEHART Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.

