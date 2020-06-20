2175 Capehart Pl NE In Law

Amenities
Unit In Law Available 06/15/20 Capehart Suite - Property Id: 135302
Private in law suite, 1.5-2 bedrooms with 1 bathroom in lower level of residential house. Recently renovated and updated. Dead end street in residential neighborhood, conveniently located to 85 and just down the street to downtown Brookhaven and Chamblee. Brand new heating and air conditioning unit for the suite to go along with Nest smart thermostat. Gas, Electric and Water included with rent. Dedicated off street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135302
Property Id 135302
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5807156)