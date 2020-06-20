All apartments in Chamblee
2175 Capehart Pl NE, Chamblee, GA 30345
Dresden East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unit In Law Available 06/15/20 Capehart Suite - Property Id: 135302

Private in law suite, 1.5-2 bedrooms with 1 bathroom in lower level of residential house. Recently renovated and updated. Dead end street in residential neighborhood, conveniently located to 85 and just down the street to downtown Brookhaven and Chamblee. Brand new heating and air conditioning unit for the suite to go along with Nest smart thermostat. Gas, Electric and Water included with rent. Dedicated off street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135302
Property Id 135302

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5807156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2175 Capehart Pl NE In Law have any available units?
2175 Capehart Pl NE In Law doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 2175 Capehart Pl NE In Law have?
Some of 2175 Capehart Pl NE In Law's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2175 Capehart Pl NE In Law currently offering any rent specials?
2175 Capehart Pl NE In Law isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2175 Capehart Pl NE In Law pet-friendly?
No, 2175 Capehart Pl NE In Law is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 2175 Capehart Pl NE In Law offer parking?
Yes, 2175 Capehart Pl NE In Law does offer parking.
Does 2175 Capehart Pl NE In Law have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2175 Capehart Pl NE In Law offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2175 Capehart Pl NE In Law have a pool?
No, 2175 Capehart Pl NE In Law does not have a pool.
Does 2175 Capehart Pl NE In Law have accessible units?
No, 2175 Capehart Pl NE In Law does not have accessible units.
Does 2175 Capehart Pl NE In Law have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2175 Capehart Pl NE In Law has units with dishwashers.
Does 2175 Capehart Pl NE In Law have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2175 Capehart Pl NE In Law has units with air conditioning.
