Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible bbq/grill

Hurry! Charming home in popular Ashford Park, recently renovated. The home is wheel chair friendly. Easy access to downtown and a great location only minutes from some wonderful shops and restaurants in Brookhaven and Chamblee. Marta is close. The lot is level with a beautiful deck for cooking out and entertaining. It is located in a very friendly and watchful neighborhood for young children. You need to see it to believe this is the place for you or my family!