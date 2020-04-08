All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:34 PM

2307 Cresta Drive

2307 Cresta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2307 Cresta Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
**VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!**Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom,2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 Cresta Drive have any available units?
2307 Cresta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2307 Cresta Drive have?
Some of 2307 Cresta Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 Cresta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Cresta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Cresta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2307 Cresta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2307 Cresta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2307 Cresta Drive offers parking.
Does 2307 Cresta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 Cresta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Cresta Drive have a pool?
No, 2307 Cresta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2307 Cresta Drive have accessible units?
No, 2307 Cresta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Cresta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2307 Cresta Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2307 Cresta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2307 Cresta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

