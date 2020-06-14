Apartment List
/
GA
/
candler mcafee
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 PM

159 Apartments for rent in Candler-McAfee, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Candler-McAfee renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2392 Hopewell Lane
2392 Hopewell Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1231 sqft
***Available Now.*** Lovely 3BR 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2110 Dellwood Place
2110 Dellwood Place, Candler-McAfee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful home was recently re-finished and comes with gorgeous hardwood floors. It has a beautiful leafy green lawn and a short walk to Glenwood Park, as well as nearby shopping and restaurants.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2522 Brentwood Court
2522 Brentwood Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1192 sqft
This Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath is a MUST SEE! Hardwood floors throughout and ceiling fans. Bright open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space, large backyard with wooden deck. Schedule a tour to view at www.rently.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Chandler
1 Unit Available
3553 Oregon Trail
3553 Oregon Trail, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1781 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVEIN SPECIALS Beautiful 3BR 2BA home features gleaming hardwood flooring throughout and lots of window light! Pull up and into the covered two-car carport with access into this comfortable home! Tiled

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
East Lake
1 Unit Available
1979 McAfee Pl
1979 Mcafee Place, Candler-McAfee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
888 sqft
Cute, Updated Bungalow. Decatur Area. Hardwood Floors. Very Near East Lake Golf Course. Sorry, No Pets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2069 Bixler Circle
2069 Bixler Circle, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
** Property is currently occupied - Please Do Not Disturb the residents.** Great Renovation on private corner lot across from green space.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2020 Rebecca Lane
2020 Rebecca Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1483 sqft
Welcome home to this complete renovation of a charming mid-century in East Lake. Situated on a quiet street, you enter through the bright living room with a wall of windows and beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
East Lake Terrace
1 Unit Available
2447 Lynn Iris Drive
2447 Lynn Iris Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$875
960 sqft
4 Bed, 2 Bath Brick Bungalow, Off Glenwood/Candler. Hardwood Floors, Central AC, Fenced in yard.
Results within 1 mile of Candler-McAfee
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Panthersville
10 Units Available
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1349 sqft
Located just off the GA 155, pet-friendly community has spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Units have full size washer/dryer, full appliance package and private patio/balconies. Fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Panthersville
1 Unit Available
The Life at Pine Village
2889 Panthersville Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
750 sqft
Make your way home to The Life at Pine Village and see what it means to Live Life Right. Our mix of newly renovated and refreshed one-bedroom lofts offer a unique layout featuring custom design packages.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Belvedere
1 Unit Available
3115 Robin Rd
3115 Robin Road, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
3115 Robin Rd Available 06/19/20 Decatur Remodel - Beautiful fully remodel 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. All new appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Quiet Neighborhood and fenced in private backyard and ready for you to entertain.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Gresham Park
1 Unit Available
2695 Rockdale Drive
2695 Rockdale Drive, Gresham Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,480
1624 sqft
**Available Now** Photos to come! Sweet 4BR 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4179 Lindsey Drive
4179 Lindsey Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom/1 bath bungalow in Decatur has been completely updated and renovated, reclaimed/refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, all new appliances, all new cabinets, New Windows, all new bathroom with separate water closet.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Gresham Park
1 Unit Available
2884 Meadowview Drive
2884 Meadowview Drive Southeast, Gresham Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1040 sqft
Cozy all brick ranch home is located just minutes away from Gresham Park.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
East Lake
1 Unit Available
91 Willow Wood Cir South East
91 Willow Wood Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1408 sqft
This fully renovated, open floor plan home is close to Oakhurst, Kirkwood and East Lake Golf Course.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Panthersville
1 Unit Available
2657 Bull Run Drive
2657 Bull Run Drive, Panthersville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2035 sqft
Spacious Brick Home with hardwood floors. Tile in kitchen & freshly painted inside. Available August 1. Located on the Marta Bus line and less than 5 mins to I 20 and shopping venues.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3663 Larkspur Terrace
3663 Larkspur Terrace, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Available Now. Brick Ranch in Decatur. FENCED Back Yard with Wood Deck. Flat Lot. 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms. Updated Bathrooms. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Butcher Block Counters, Subway Tile Backsplash.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
Belvedere Park
1 Unit Available
2881 Monterey Drive
2881 Monterey Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1614 sqft
$1,299 – 3 Bed / 2 Bath house w/ large rooms,separate living room and attached garage! Available Now! Totally Upgraded - just like new! Open and airy! Fresh designer paint and natural light throughout home. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
White Oak Hills
1 Unit Available
2897 White Oak Dr
2897 White Oak Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1675 sqft
Welcome home to this cute 2-bedroom 1 bath duplex in Decatur. Large living roomand open into the kitchen. Wood floors and upgraded appliances throughout giveyou a homey feeling right away.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Belvedere Park
1 Unit Available
2987 Belvedere Lane
2987 Belvedere Lane, Belvedere Park, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
571 sqft
Charming Ranch Just 3 miles from Downtown Decatur. Recently renovated this 3 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom home features refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room, beautifully updated kitchen. Covered carport and great Fenced in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Candler-McAfee
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
12 Units Available
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,272
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1355 sqft
Quiet community near Shamrock Forest, minutes from I-20, I-85 and I-285, and a short drive from Buckhead and downtown Atlanta. Resort-style amenities like 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Fireplaces available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1500 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Old Fourth Ward
33 Units Available
City View
433 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,418
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1089 sqft
Close to transportation routes, such as I-85. Also near attractions such as Freedom Park and Midtown Place Shopping Center. Apartments boast views of Downtown Atlanta. On-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog grooming station.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Inman Park
15 Units Available
Ayla
44 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,346
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
1206 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us to schedule yours today!br/> Live the life at Ayla - the ultimate Krog destination.
City Guide for Candler-McAfee, GA

You will know you’ve found the small Atlanta suburb of Candler-McAfee when you spot the town’s iconic water tower rising behind Dekalb County Fire Station 26. Of course, there could be worse things than having firemen greet your return to town each day.

Candler-McAfee is a small Town just a few miles from Atlanta. If you are looking to escape to a small southern town while still being able to commute to the big city each day, life in Candler-McAfee could be for you. If you are more interested in an affordable housing market and simple living, then by all means give Candler-McAfee a try. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Candler-McAfee, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Candler-McAfee renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 BedroomsCandler-McAfee Apartments with BalconyCandler-McAfee Apartments with Garage
Candler-McAfee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCandler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly ApartmentsCandler-McAfee Furnished ApartmentsCandler-McAfee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College