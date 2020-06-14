/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:33 AM
124 Furnished Apartments for rent in Candler-McAfee, GA
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
East Lake
1 Unit Available
2048 Cogar Drive
2048 Cogar Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED BUNGALOW IN EAST LAKE TERRACE! UTILITIES, & SECURITY INCLUDED!! Unique finishes, hardwood throughout, gorgeous open kitchen w/ custom cabinetry, butcher block/poured concrete counters, mosaic stone backsplash, stainless steel
Results within 1 mile of Candler-McAfee
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
East Lake
1 Unit Available
91 Willow Wood Cir South East
91 Willow Wood Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1408 sqft
This fully renovated, open floor plan home is close to Oakhurst, Kirkwood and East Lake Golf Course.
Results within 5 miles of Candler-McAfee
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
85 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,563
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,627
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,959
1124 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Morningside - Lenox Park
64 Units Available
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,172
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
2013 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
$
Old Fourth Ward
29 Units Available
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1331 sqft
Old Fourth Ward District location near trendy dining, shopping and entertainment with convenient access to I-75, I-85, I-20 and MARTA. Units have luxurious 10-foot ceilings, patio or balcony and luxuriously-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Grant Park
57 Units Available
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
885 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Old Fourth Ward
20 Units Available
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,540
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1319 sqft
Windsor Old Fourth Ward offers luxury living in a prime location.Our ideal location in the popular Old Fourth Ward neighborhood puts you close to excellent shopping, entertainment, dining, and employment options.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Reynoldstown
40 Units Available
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,265
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1132 sqft
Along Route 23, studio, one- and two-bedroom urban apartment units are pet-friendly with spacious floor plans. This green community features amenities including a gym, courtyard, fire pit and pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:37am
$
Old Fourth Ward
21 Units Available
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,401
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1101 sqft
Close to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Floor plans feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens and tiled bathrooms with garden tubs. Select homes feature city skyline and park views. Swimming pool, pet spa and open-air lounge on-site.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Virginia Highland
12 Units Available
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,547
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,744
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1355 sqft
Nestled along the Eastside Trail in the historic Sears building. Recently renovated green community with in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site valet, gym, parking and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
63 Units Available
Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,326
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
880 sqft
Located minutes from I-285 and I-85. This charming, luxury community offers a clubroom, oversized fireplace, and a fitness center. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, full-size washer, and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
Studio
$841
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1233 sqft
The Haverly at Stone Mountain Apartment Homes offers studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring a gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, a
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Clairmont Heights
2 Units Available
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Winnona Park Historic District
198 Units Available
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,320
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
Inman Park
27 Units Available
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,480
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1258 sqft
Conveniently located in Inman Park on the Atlanta Beltline. Pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse and business center. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and spacious walk-in closets.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
1229 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast
1229 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Welcome to your new home. Private apartment with a beautiful backyard. Enjoy the tranquility of the nature while living in the city. Apartment has 1 bedroom, one bath and has been recently updated.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
1201 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast
1201 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location. Close to transportation, Little 5 Points and 7 minutes from the Beltline. Edgewood shopping center is one street away. Private apartment in a fourplex with big backyard and all newly updated. Come make this place your home.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greater Valley Brook
1 Unit Available
3167 Stonewyck Pl
3167 Stonewyck Pl, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1996 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in Decatur! - Fully furnished, beautiful 3-story townhouse with convenient access to downtown Decatur, Emory, CDC, the VA, Dekalb Medical, and downtown Atlanta.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grant Park
1 Unit Available
441 Kendrick Ave SE
441 Kendrick Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1176 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath w/ Large Backyard in Grant Park!! - Just a one block from Historic Grant Park, this 3 bedroom/2 bath home is located in one of the most sought-after areas in Atlanta.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
1021 Bellevue Dr NE A
1021 Bellevue Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
925 sqft
Unit A Available 06/20/20 Virginia Highland Neighborhood! Great location! - Property Id: 152266 Newly refurbished duplex apartment in the heart of Virginia Highlands! Perfect for professional adult, graduate student, professor, or retiree.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1598 south indian creek drive A
1598 South Indian Creek Drive, DeKalb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
740 sqft
Unit A Available 07/01/20 Small Ranch Home - Property Id: 153341 Small cozy ranch home on a quiet peaceful estate property. Partially furnished with utilities included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clairmont Heights
1 Unit Available
561 Emory Oaks Way
561 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1335 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Fully Furnished & Spacious 2BR/2BA near Emory - Property Id: 223240 Available beginning June 15th, 2020 1335sq. ft.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3
743 Houston Mill Road Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming 3BR/2BA apartment near Emory - FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Amazing location on Emory's campus across the street from CDC and walking distance Emory campus.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1538 Beech Valley Way NE
1538 Beech Valley Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1547 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished 3bd/2ba Top Level unit in a duplex available for short and long term rental. Located in a very desirable, walkable, and historic Atlanta neighborhood - Druid Hills/Morningside.
Similar Pages
Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 BedroomsCandler-McAfee Apartments with BalconyCandler-McAfee Apartments with Garage
Candler-McAfee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCandler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA