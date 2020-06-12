/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM
145 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Candler-McAfee, GA
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chandler
3 Units Available
4371 Glenwood
4371 Glenwood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires June 30th, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.4371glenwood.com.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2067 Nettie Court
2067 Nettie Ct, Candler-McAfee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Left side of freshly renovated duplex in East Lake Terrace. Spacious new kitchen! Washer and dryer hookups. Full of light. Shared back patio with expansive yard. Ample parking and fully fenced in front yard. Located on a cul-de-sac.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2110 Dellwood Place
2110 Dellwood Place, Candler-McAfee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
975 sqft
This beautiful home was recently re-finished and comes with gorgeous hardwood floors. It has a beautiful leafy green lawn and a short walk to Glenwood Park, as well as nearby shopping and restaurants.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Glenwood Hills
1 Unit Available
2929 Dale Place
2929 Dale Place, Candler-McAfee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
936 sqft
Just Reduced!!!***Available Now*** Move right into this one level cottage in a quiet neighborhood that features a sunny kitchen with beautiful marble back splash and granite counter tops. Spacious living/dining room. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
Glenwood Hills
1 Unit Available
1847 Hillsdale Drive
1847 Hillsdale Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
896 sqft
Fully renovated in 2019 - this home is a jewel box! No detail has been overlooked. New crown moulding, updated hardware and ceiling fans throughout the home.
Results within 1 mile of Candler-McAfee
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Panthersville
9 Units Available
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1083 sqft
Located just off the GA 155, pet-friendly community has spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Units have full size washer/dryer, full appliance package and private patio/balconies. Fitness center and pool.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kirkwood
1 Unit Available
27 Lakeview Dr
27 Lakeview Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
Charming triplex (3 completely separate apartments) on one of Kirkwood's most desired streets. Walk to restaurants, park & Kirkwood's most desired streets. Walk to restaurants, parks & Kirkwood & Oakhurst shops.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
White Oak Hills
1 Unit Available
2897 White Oak Dr
2897 White Oak Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1675 sqft
Welcome home to this cute 2-bedroom 1 bath duplex in Decatur. Large living roomand open into the kitchen. Wood floors and upgraded appliances throughout giveyou a homey feeling right away.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
Panthersville
1 Unit Available
2168 Doris Drive
2168 Doris Drive, Panthersville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!***Stunningly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 15
Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
Panthersville
1 Unit Available
2401 Mills Bend
2401 Mills Bend, Panthersville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1456 sqft
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Do not miss this beautiful two-story 3BR 2.5BA home located in Decatur. You will love the spacious floor plan and updated interior finishes.
Results within 5 miles of Candler-McAfee
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Medlock Park
45 Units Available
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Old Fourth Ward
19 Units Available
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1319 sqft
Windsor Old Fourth Ward offers luxury living in a prime location.Our ideal location in the popular Old Fourth Ward neighborhood puts you close to excellent shopping, entertainment, dining, and employment options.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
2 Bedrooms
$972
1200 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
East Atlanta
5 Units Available
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1185 sqft
Wonderful community with gardens, outdoor swimming pool and extravagant common areas. Apartments have in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Quick access to I-20.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Reynoldstown
39 Units Available
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1132 sqft
Along Route 23, studio, one- and two-bedroom urban apartment units are pet-friendly with spacious floor plans. This green community features amenities including a gym, courtyard, fire pit and pool.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Grant Park
20 Units Available
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Glenwood Park. Units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters; garage parking and laundry facility on-site. Amenities include a pool, yoga studio and media room.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
24 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1104 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Sweet Auburn
7 Units Available
Ashley Auburn Pointe
357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1091 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pet-friendly living with fitness center, pool and cyber cafe. Close to everything Atlanta has to offer.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Inman Park
16 Units Available
Ayla
44 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,213
1206 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us to schedule yours today!br/> Live the life at Ayla - the ultimate Krog destination.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
$
Mason Mill
34 Units Available
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
$
Old Fourth Ward
18 Units Available
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,214
1276 sqft
Historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood in Atlanta, GA, with access to Atlanta Beltline and Ponce City Market. Luxury 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, quartz or granite counters, hardwoods, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
$
Old Fourth Ward
29 Units Available
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1331 sqft
Old Fourth Ward District location near trendy dining, shopping and entertainment with convenient access to I-75, I-85, I-20 and MARTA. Units have luxurious 10-foot ceilings, patio or balcony and luxuriously-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
$
Old Fourth Ward
24 Units Available
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1101 sqft
Close to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Floor plans feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens and tiled bathrooms with garden tubs. Select homes feature city skyline and park views. Swimming pool, pet spa and open-air lounge on-site.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Edgewood
45 Units Available
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
