226 Apartments for rent in Candler-McAfee, GA with balcony
You will know you’ve found the small Atlanta suburb of Candler-McAfee when you spot the town’s iconic water tower rising behind Dekalb County Fire Station 26. Of course, there could be worse things than having firemen greet your return to town each day.
Candler-McAfee is a small Town just a few miles from Atlanta. If you are looking to escape to a small southern town while still being able to commute to the big city each day, life in Candler-McAfee could be for you. If you are more interested in an affordable housing market and simple living, then by all means give Candler-McAfee a try. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Candler-McAfee renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.