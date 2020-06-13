Apartment List
226 Apartments for rent in Candler-McAfee, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >

McAfee
1 Unit Available
2067 Nettie Court
2067 Nettie Ct, Candler-McAfee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Left side of freshly renovated duplex in East Lake Terrace. Spacious new kitchen! Washer and dryer hookups. Full of light. Shared back patio with expansive yard. Ample parking and fully fenced in front yard. Located on a cul-de-sac.

McAfee
1 Unit Available
2379 Oakridge Court
2379 Oakridge Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

McAfee
1 Unit Available
2522 Brentwood Court
2522 Brentwood Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1192 sqft
This Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath is a MUST SEE! Hardwood floors throughout and ceiling fans. Bright open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space, large backyard with wooden deck. Schedule a tour to view at www.rently.

Chandler
3 Units Available
4371 Glenwood
4371 Glenwood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1300 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires June 30th, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.4371glenwood.com.

McAfee
1 Unit Available
2069 Bixler Circle
2069 Bixler Circle, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
** Property is currently occupied - Please Do Not Disturb the residents.** Great Renovation on private corner lot across from green space.

McAfee
1 Unit Available
2753 Wedgewood Terrace
2753 Wedgewood Terrace, Candler-McAfee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1275 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

East Lake
1 Unit Available
2048 Cogar Drive
2048 Cogar Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED BUNGALOW IN EAST LAKE TERRACE! UTILITIES, & SECURITY INCLUDED!! Unique finishes, hardwood throughout, gorgeous open kitchen w/ custom cabinetry, butcher block/poured concrete counters, mosaic stone backsplash, stainless steel
Panthersville
10 Units Available
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1349 sqft
Located just off the GA 155, pet-friendly community has spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Units have full size washer/dryer, full appliance package and private patio/balconies. Fitness center and pool.

Gresham Park
1 Unit Available
2695 Rockdale Drive
2695 Rockdale Drive, Gresham Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,480
1624 sqft
**Available Now** Photos to come! Sweet 4BR 2.

1 Unit Available
4179 Lindsey Drive
4179 Lindsey Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom/1 bath bungalow in Decatur has been completely updated and renovated, reclaimed/refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, all new appliances, all new cabinets, New Windows, all new bathroom with separate water closet.

Gresham Park
1 Unit Available
2884 Meadowview Drive
2884 Meadowview Drive Southeast, Gresham Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1040 sqft
Cozy all brick ranch home is located just minutes away from Gresham Park.

Kirkwood
1 Unit Available
27 Lakeview Drive
27 Lakeview Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
Charming triplex (3 completely separate apartments) on one of Kirkwood's most desired streets. Walk to restaurants, park & Kirkwood's most desired streets. Walk to restaurants, parks & Kirkwood & Oakhurst shops.

Panthersville
1 Unit Available
2657 Bull Run Drive
2657 Bull Run Drive, Panthersville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2035 sqft
Spacious Brick Home with hardwood floors. Tile in kitchen & freshly painted inside. Available August 1. Located on the Marta Bus line and less than 5 mins to I 20 and shopping venues.

1 Unit Available
3491 Larkspur Terrace
3491 Larkspur Terrace, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1075 sqft
VACANT-Ready Now! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Belvedere Park
1 Unit Available
1797 San Gabriel Avenue
1797 San Gabriel Avenue, Belvedere Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1283 sqft
***VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW***Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. Large kitchen featuring brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Spacious back yard and a large patio complete the outside space.

1 Unit Available
3663 Larkspur Terrace
3663 Larkspur Terrace, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Available Now. Brick Ranch in Decatur. FENCED Back Yard with Wood Deck. Flat Lot. 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms. Updated Bathrooms. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Butcher Block Counters, Subway Tile Backsplash.

1 Unit Available
1725 Hollyhock Terrace
1725 Hollyhock Terrace, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1136 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Belvedere Park
1 Unit Available
2913 Santa Monica Drive
2913 Santa Monica Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1209 sqft
Welcome home to this complete renovation of a charming mid-century in Belvedere Park. Situated on a quiet street, you enter through the bright living room with a wall of windows and beautiful hardwood floors.

White Oak Hills
1 Unit Available
1697 Line Street
1697 Line Street, Belvedere Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2116 sqft
Available for rent has been renovated, cozy 4 bedroom 3 bath home near East Lake and Belvedere Park. Fenced yard offering ample privacy and perfect for entertaining. Easy access to Memorial drive and I-20.

1 Unit Available
1743 Hollyhock Terrace
1743 Hollyhock Terrace, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 Unit Available
3770 Larkspur Terrace
3770 Larkspur Terrace, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1230 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Panthersville
1 Unit Available
2401 Mills Bend
2401 Mills Bend, Panthersville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1456 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Do not miss this beautiful two-story 3BR 2.5BA home located in Decatur. You will love the spacious floor plan and updated interior finishes.
$
Old Fourth Ward
19 Units Available
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,559
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,214
1276 sqft
Historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood in Atlanta, GA, with access to Atlanta Beltline and Ponce City Market. Luxury 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, quartz or granite counters, hardwoods, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony.
$
Downtown Decatur
49 Units Available
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,450
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1425 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
City Guide for Candler-McAfee, GA

You will know you’ve found the small Atlanta suburb of Candler-McAfee when you spot the town’s iconic water tower rising behind Dekalb County Fire Station 26. Of course, there could be worse things than having firemen greet your return to town each day.

Candler-McAfee is a small Town just a few miles from Atlanta. If you are looking to escape to a small southern town while still being able to commute to the big city each day, life in Candler-McAfee could be for you. If you are more interested in an affordable housing market and simple living, then by all means give Candler-McAfee a try. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Candler-McAfee, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Candler-McAfee renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

