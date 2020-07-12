Apartment List
/
GA
/
candler mcafee
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

254 Apartments for rent in Candler-McAfee, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Candler-McAfee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Chandler
4371 Glenwood
4371 Glenwood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1300 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires July 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.4371glenwood.com.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
McAfee
3137 Mcafee Road
3137 Mcafee Road, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1425 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Deactur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
McAfee
2361 Collier Drive
2361 Collier Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1331 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
McAfee
2521 Fontaine Cir
2521 Fontaine Circle, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1758 sqft
Wow! What an amazing price for an amazing property. Located near I-20 and I-285 EAST this home offers both the tranquility of the suburbs with quick and easy access to the city and local highways.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Parker
2352 Scotty Circle
2352 Scotty Circle, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1010 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
McAfee
2531 Brentwood Court
2531 Brentwood Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1192 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
McAfee
2191 Greystone Way
2191 Greystone Way, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1053 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
McAfee
2403 Ousley Court
2403 Ousley Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1366 sqft
Stunning reno in Decatur. Mid-century brick with gorgeous hardwoods, fresh paint, updated kitchen, and granite cabinets. Modern tile floors, textured subway tile backsplash, neutral colors, and new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
East Lake
2048 Cogar Drive
2048 Cogar Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED BUNGALOW IN EAST LAKE TERRACE! UTILITIES, & SECURITY INCLUDED!! Unique finishes, hardwood throughout, gorgeous open kitchen w/ custom cabinetry, butcher block/poured concrete counters, mosaic stone backsplash, stainless steel

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
McAfee
2020 Rebecca Lane
2020 Rebecca Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1483 sqft
Welcome home to this complete renovation of a charming mid-century in East Lake. Situated on a quiet street, you enter through the bright living room with a wall of windows and beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
McAfee
2239 Pinewood Drive
2239 Pinewood Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1342 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Hills
2004 Shamrock Drive
2004 Shamrock Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1242 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
McAfee
2080 Dellwood Place
2080 Dellwood Place, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
916 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 26

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Hills
2804 Mitchell Drive
2804 Mitchell Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1255 sqft
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** 2nd Month free W/13 Month lease!! Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
McAfee
532 Avondale Hill
532 Avondale Hills Dr, Candler-McAfee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2899 sqft
Brand New Home for rent with one of the best location, walking distance to Marta train station, 4 miles to Emory Hospital, 7.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
McAfee
2192 Miriam Lane
2192 Miriam Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1080 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Results within 1 mile of Candler-McAfee
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Panthersville
The Life at Pine Village
2889 Panthersville Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$893
750 sqft
Make your way home to The Life at Pine Village and see what it means to Live Life Right. Our mix of newly renovated and refreshed one-bedroom lofts offer a unique layout featuring custom design packages.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
Panthersville
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,046
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1349 sqft
Located just off the GA 155, pet-friendly community has spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Units have full size washer/dryer, full appliance package and private patio/balconies. Fitness center and pool.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2343 Deer Pass Way
2343 Deer Pass Way, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1137 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
White Oak Hills
2738 White Oak Drive
2738 White Oak Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1568 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$1,249– 2 Bed / 1 Bath Description: Available Now! Beautiful house with dining/living room combo. It is carpeted and has a fenced yard. Kitchen appliances included. . SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Belvedere
3234 Bluebird Lane
3234 Bluebird Lane, Belvedere Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1253 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Belvedere
3491 Maryvale Drive
3491 Maryvale Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
936 sqft
VACANT-Ready Now! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1715 Lee Street
1715 Lee Street, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1268 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3634 Larkspur Terrace
3634 Larkspur Terrace, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
City Guide for Candler-McAfee, GA

You will know you’ve found the small Atlanta suburb of Candler-McAfee when you spot the town’s iconic water tower rising behind Dekalb County Fire Station 26. Of course, there could be worse things than having firemen greet your return to town each day.

Candler-McAfee is a small Town just a few miles from Atlanta. If you are looking to escape to a small southern town while still being able to commute to the big city each day, life in Candler-McAfee could be for you. If you are more interested in an affordable housing market and simple living, then by all means give Candler-McAfee a try. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Candler-McAfee, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Candler-McAfee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 BedroomsCandler-McAfee Apartments with BalconyCandler-McAfee Apartments with Garage
Candler-McAfee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCandler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly ApartmentsCandler-McAfee Furnished ApartmentsCandler-McAfee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College