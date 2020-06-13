Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

175 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Candler-McAfee, GA

Finding an apartment in Candler-McAfee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chandler
3 Units Available
4371 Glenwood
4371 Glenwood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1300 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires June 30th, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.4371glenwood.com.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
McAfee
1 Unit Available
3141 Bellgreen Way
3141 Bellgreen Way, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1408 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Glenwood Hills
1 Unit Available
1899 Ridgeland Drive
1899 Ridgeland Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1439 sqft
3 bedroom and 1 bath home with hardwood and tile floors throughout. Updated kitchen with white cabinets includes refrigerator, microwave and electric stove. Formal dining. Separate laundry room Large bonus/sun room with decorative fireplace. Huge .

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2067 Nettie Court
2067 Nettie Ct, Candler-McAfee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Left side of freshly renovated duplex in East Lake Terrace. Spacious new kitchen! Washer and dryer hookups. Full of light. Shared back patio with expansive yard. Ample parking and fully fenced in front yard. Located on a cul-de-sac.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2379 Oakridge Court
2379 Oakridge Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2522 Brentwood Court
2522 Brentwood Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1192 sqft
This Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath is a MUST SEE! Hardwood floors throughout and ceiling fans. Bright open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space, large backyard with wooden deck. Schedule a tour to view at www.rently.

1 of 18

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Chandler
1 Unit Available
3537 Oregon Trail
3537 Oregon Trail, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1328 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Panthersville
10 Units Available
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1349 sqft
Located just off the GA 155, pet-friendly community has spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Units have full size washer/dryer, full appliance package and private patio/balconies. Fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Panthersville
2 Units Available
The Life at Pine Village
2889 Panthersville Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
750 sqft
Make your way home to The Life at Pine Village and see what it means to Live Life Right. Our mix of newly renovated and refreshed one-bedroom lofts offer a unique layout featuring custom design packages.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Parker
1 Unit Available
1660 Valencia Road
1660 Valencia Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1571 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
4179 Lindsey Drive
4179 Lindsey Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom/1 bath bungalow in Decatur has been completely updated and renovated, reclaimed/refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, all new appliances, all new cabinets, New Windows, all new bathroom with separate water closet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Kirkwood
1 Unit Available
27 Lakeview Drive
27 Lakeview Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
Charming triplex (3 completely separate apartments) on one of Kirkwood's most desired streets. Walk to restaurants, park & Kirkwood's most desired streets. Walk to restaurants, parks & Kirkwood & Oakhurst shops.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3663 Larkspur Terrace
3663 Larkspur Terrace, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Available Now. Brick Ranch in Decatur. FENCED Back Yard with Wood Deck. Flat Lot. 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms. Updated Bathrooms. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Butcher Block Counters, Subway Tile Backsplash.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
Virginia Highland
24 Units Available
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1000 sqft
Recently updated units have new kitchens and new hardwood floors. Community contains pool and gym. A block away from Henry W. Grady High School and the trails at The Meadow.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
Poncey-Highland
13 Units Available
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,521
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1169 sqft
New, luxury community in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta, GA. Direct access to Beltline. Pet-friendly studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters and islands, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
Inman Park
27 Units Available
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,480
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1258 sqft
Conveniently located in Inman Park on the Atlanta Beltline. Pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse and business center. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
85 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,563
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,627
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,959
1124 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Medlock Park
45 Units Available
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,096
1340 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Glen Hollow, where you can choose from spacious and stylish 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Greater Valley Brook
13 Units Available
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along DeKalb Industrial Way and close to N Decatur Road. Luxury apartments featuring a well-appointed kitchen, a fireplace and carpet. Picturesque community offers a pool, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
40 Units Available
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1038 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with a large saltwater pool, fire pit, racquetball and shuffleboard courts. Both Glen Emerald Park and East Atlanta Village are right at your doorstep. Recently renovated with upscale interior features.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Oakland
43 Units Available
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,260
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1171 sqft
Smoke-free homes with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community has bike storage, a 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse. Only four short minutes from Krog Street Market.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Decatur Heights
11 Units Available
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1291 sqft
Community features a resort style pool, cricket court and athletic club. Located just one block from grocery stores and shops. Interiors feature walk-in closets, granite counters and breakfast bars.
City Guide for Candler-McAfee, GA

You will know you’ve found the small Atlanta suburb of Candler-McAfee when you spot the town’s iconic water tower rising behind Dekalb County Fire Station 26. Of course, there could be worse things than having firemen greet your return to town each day.

Candler-McAfee is a small Town just a few miles from Atlanta. If you are looking to escape to a small southern town while still being able to commute to the big city each day, life in Candler-McAfee could be for you. If you are more interested in an affordable housing market and simple living, then by all means give Candler-McAfee a try. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Candler-McAfee, GA

Finding an apartment in Candler-McAfee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

