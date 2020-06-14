Apartment List
/
GA
/
candler mcafee
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

119 Apartments for rent in Candler-McAfee, GA with garage

Candler-McAfee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
East Lake
1 Unit Available
2048 Cogar Drive
2048 Cogar Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED BUNGALOW IN EAST LAKE TERRACE! UTILITIES, & SECURITY INCLUDED!! Unique finishes, hardwood throughout, gorgeous open kitchen w/ custom cabinetry, butcher block/poured concrete counters, mosaic stone backsplash, stainless steel

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
McAfee
1 Unit Available
532 Avondale Hill
532 Avondale Hills Dr, Candler-McAfee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2899 sqft
Brand New Home for rent with one of the best location, walking distance to Marta train station, 4 miles to Emory Hospital, 7.
Results within 1 mile of Candler-McAfee

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4179 Lindsey Drive
4179 Lindsey Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom/1 bath bungalow in Decatur has been completely updated and renovated, reclaimed/refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, all new appliances, all new cabinets, New Windows, all new bathroom with separate water closet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gresham Park
1 Unit Available
2860 Gresham Rd SE
2860 Gresham Road Southeast, Gresham Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1136 sqft
2860 Gresham Rd SE Available 06/21/20 East Atlanta/Gresham Park Ranch - Charming 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath home on a large lot. Features updated kitchen and bathrooms, new paint, carpet, plumbing, and stainless-steel appliances. Nice size yard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2343 Deer Pass Way
2343 Deer Pass Way, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1137 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
East Lake
1 Unit Available
91 Willow Wood Cir South East
91 Willow Wood Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1408 sqft
This fully renovated, open floor plan home is close to Oakhurst, Kirkwood and East Lake Golf Course.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4366 Glenwood Parkway
4366 Glenwood Road, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Belvedere Park
1 Unit Available
1797 San Gabriel Avenue
1797 San Gabriel Avenue, Belvedere Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1283 sqft
***VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW***Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. Large kitchen featuring brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Spacious back yard and a large patio complete the outside space.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4778 Glenwood Road
4778 Glenwood Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1296 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Belvedere Park
1 Unit Available
2980 Laguna Drive
2980 Laguna Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
Belvedere Park
1 Unit Available
2881 Monterey Drive
2881 Monterey Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1614 sqft
$1,299 – 3 Bed / 2 Bath house w/ large rooms,separate living room and attached garage! Available Now! Totally Upgraded - just like new! Open and airy! Fresh designer paint and natural light throughout home. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
White Oak Hills
1 Unit Available
2897 White Oak Dr
2897 White Oak Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1675 sqft
Welcome home to this cute 2-bedroom 1 bath duplex in Decatur. Large living roomand open into the kitchen. Wood floors and upgraded appliances throughout giveyou a homey feeling right away.
Results within 5 miles of Candler-McAfee
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
$
Downtown Decatur
49 Units Available
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,450
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1425 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Medlock Park
45 Units Available
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Edgewood
43 Units Available
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,249
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,462
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Clairemont-Great Lakes
31 Units Available
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,355
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1154 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
$
Old Fourth Ward
29 Units Available
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1331 sqft
Old Fourth Ward District location near trendy dining, shopping and entertainment with convenient access to I-75, I-85, I-20 and MARTA. Units have luxurious 10-foot ceilings, patio or balcony and luxuriously-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Avondale Estates
27 Units Available
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Inman Park
15 Units Available
Ayla
44 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,374
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
1206 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us to schedule yours today!br/> Live the life at Ayla - the ultimate Krog destination.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Oakland
42 Units Available
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,260
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1171 sqft
Smoke-free homes with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community has bike storage, a 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse. Only four short minutes from Krog Street Market.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Decatur Heights
11 Units Available
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1291 sqft
Community features a resort style pool, cricket court and athletic club. Located just one block from grocery stores and shops. Interiors feature walk-in closets, granite counters and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1345 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Druid Hills
13 Units Available
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,477
1435 sqft
A Highland Square apartment in Druid Hills, GA is opulence personified, with granite counters, extra storage space and a fully refurbished interior to boot. This new-build community features its own business center, pool and BBQ/grill.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Medlock Park
50 Units Available
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1179 sqft
Located minutes from I-85, I-285 and I-20, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. Luxury community has two swimming pools, gym and grilling area. Units feature laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
City Guide for Candler-McAfee, GA

You will know you’ve found the small Atlanta suburb of Candler-McAfee when you spot the town’s iconic water tower rising behind Dekalb County Fire Station 26. Of course, there could be worse things than having firemen greet your return to town each day.

Candler-McAfee is a small Town just a few miles from Atlanta. If you are looking to escape to a small southern town while still being able to commute to the big city each day, life in Candler-McAfee could be for you. If you are more interested in an affordable housing market and simple living, then by all means give Candler-McAfee a try. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Candler-McAfee, GA

Candler-McAfee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 BedroomsCandler-McAfee Apartments with BalconyCandler-McAfee Apartments with Garage
Candler-McAfee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCandler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly ApartmentsCandler-McAfee Furnished ApartmentsCandler-McAfee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College