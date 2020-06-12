/
3 bedroom apartments
148 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Candler-McAfee, GA
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2392 Hopewell Lane
2392 Hopewell Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1231 sqft
***Available Now.*** Lovely 3BR 1.
Chandler
3 Units Available
4371 Glenwood
4371 Glenwood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$899
1300 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires June 30th, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.4371glenwood.com.
McAfee
1 Unit Available
3141 Bellgreen Way
3141 Bellgreen Way, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1408 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
Glenwood Hills
1 Unit Available
1899 Ridgeland Drive
1899 Ridgeland Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1439 sqft
3 bedroom and 1 bath home with hardwood and tile floors throughout. Updated kitchen with white cabinets includes refrigerator, microwave and electric stove. Formal dining. Separate laundry room Large bonus/sun room with decorative fireplace. Huge .
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2379 Oakridge Court
2379 Oakridge Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2522 Brentwood Court
2522 Brentwood Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1192 sqft
This Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath is a MUST SEE! Hardwood floors throughout and ceiling fans. Bright open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space, large backyard with wooden deck. Schedule a tour to view at www.rently.
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2375 Ousley Court
2375 Ousley Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1014 sqft
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Chandler
1 Unit Available
3701 Glen Mora Drive
3701 Glen Mora Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1076 sqft
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
McAfee
1 Unit Available
3065 Glendale Court
3065 Glendale Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1230 sqft
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Chandler
1 Unit Available
3553 Oregon Trail
3553 Oregon Trail, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1781 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVEIN SPECIALS Beautiful 3BR 2BA home features gleaming hardwood flooring throughout and lots of window light! Pull up and into the covered two-car carport with access into this comfortable home! Tiled
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2069 Bixler Circle
2069 Bixler Circle, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
** Property is currently occupied - Please Do Not Disturb the residents.** Great Renovation on private corner lot across from green space.
Parker
1 Unit Available
2270 Mark Trail
2270 Mark Trail, Candler-McAfee, GA
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2035 Miriam Lane
2035 Miriam Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1176 sqft
ENTERTAINERS DREAM, MINUTES FROM EAST LAKE! 3 BED 1BATH CUSTOM KICHEN W/CARRARA MARBLE COUNTER, BREAKFAST BAR,PANTRY, SINGLE SINK, MARBLE BACKSPLASH, NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCL/FRIDGE! HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT, DESIGNER TILE FLOORS, DESIGNER COLORS,
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2191 Greystone Way
2191 Greystone Way, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1053 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Glenwood Hills
1 Unit Available
3332 Mcafee Road
3332 Mcafee Road, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1156 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2403 Ousley Court
2403 Ousley Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1366 sqft
Stunning reno in Decatur. Mid-century brick with gorgeous hardwoods, fresh paint, updated kitchen, and granite cabinets. Modern tile floors, textured subway tile backsplash, neutral colors, and new stainless steel appliances.
Chandler
1 Unit Available
3872 Easterwood Court
3872 Easterwood Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1248 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2203 Knoll Drive
2203 Knoll Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1305 sqft
***VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW***Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Chandler
1 Unit Available
1919 Glenmar Drive
1919 Glenmar Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
East Lake Terrace
1 Unit Available
2446 Lynn Iris Drive
2446 Lynn Iris Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
East Lake Terrace
1 Unit Available
2605 Glenvalley Drive
2605 Glenvalley Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1135 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2824 Lynda Place
2824 Lynda Place, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1544 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Chandler
1 Unit Available
3517 Hyland Drive
3517 Hyland Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1274 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2833 Lynda Place
2833 Lynda Place, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1124 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom,1.5 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
