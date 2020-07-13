/
pet friendly apartments
181 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Candler-McAfee, GA
1 Unit Available
Parker
2156 Trailwood Road
2156 Trailwood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Cute Ranch Home in Quiet Decatur Neighborhood! - Cute ranch-style home tucked away in quiet Decatur neighborhood while remaining accessible to I-20 and MARTA lines.
2 Units Available
Chandler
4371 Glenwood
4371 Glenwood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1300 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires July 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.4371glenwood.com.
1 Unit Available
Chandler
3537 Oregon Trail
3537 Oregon Trail, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1328 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
McAfee
2245 Pinewood Drive
2245 Pinewood Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1425 sqft
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.
Results within 1 mile of Candler-McAfee
3 Units Available
Panthersville
The Life at Pine Village
2889 Panthersville Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$893
750 sqft
Make your way home to The Life at Pine Village and see what it means to Live Life Right. Our mix of newly renovated and refreshed one-bedroom lofts offer a unique layout featuring custom design packages.
7 Units Available
Panthersville
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,046
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1349 sqft
Located just off the GA 155, pet-friendly community has spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Units have full size washer/dryer, full appliance package and private patio/balconies. Fitness center and pool.
1 Unit Available
1775 Lee St
1775 Lee Street, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lee Street - Property Id: 314736 Large backyard and driveway New AC/Heating Unit New roof Very close to 285 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314736 Property Id 314736 (RLNE5911543)
1 Unit Available
Belvedere Park
2944 CATALINA DRIVE
2944 Catalina Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$650
1400 sqft
Cozy Single Bedroom in Decatur Pet Friendly - Property Id: 125727 This is a single room for rent located close to Emory, East Atlanta Village, Edgewood, Midtown, Decatur, 285, I-20, and many other local amenities.
1 Unit Available
1400 Sandy Lane
1400 Sandy Lane, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
975 sqft
1400 Sandy Lane Available 07/17/20 COZY 3 BR DECATUR HOME WITH BASEMENT - NEW PICS COMING SOON!! DON'T MISS OUT ON OUR LOVELY 3 BR HOME WITH PRIVATE BACKYARD + BASEMENT!! RESIDENT JUST MOVED OUT! BUT YOU CAN STILL TOUR! CONTACT ME TODAY FOR A SELF
1 Unit Available
East Lake
1896 Grandview Circle
1896 Grandview Circle Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
Atlanta/East Lake Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 1 Bath by Atlanta Property Management Company -Platinum Property Management - Cute East Lake Bungalow Home For Rent. 4-Sided Brick. Great location! Hardwood Floors throughout, 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath.
1 Unit Available
Belvedere Park
2911 Belvedere Lane
2911 Belvedere Lane, Belvedere Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1870 sqft
Spacious 4br, 2bth ranch style home in a centrally located area of Decatur. Home features Master bedroom with private bath, several common-areas like living room , dining room, separate den and recreational space. Laundry by the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
Kirkwood
27 Lakeview Dr
27 Lakeview Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
Charming triplex (3 completely separate apartments) on one of Kirkwood's most desired streets. Walk to restaurants, park & Kirkwood's most desired streets. Walk to restaurants, parks & Kirkwood & Oakhurst shops.
Results within 5 miles of Candler-McAfee
14 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,467
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1101 sqft
Close to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Floor plans feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens and tiled bathrooms with garden tubs. Select homes feature city skyline and park views. Swimming pool, pet spa and open-air lounge on-site.
172 Units Available
Chosewood Park
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,194
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
14 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,554
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1276 sqft
Historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood in Atlanta, GA, with access to Atlanta Beltline and Ponce City Market. Luxury 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, quartz or granite counters, hardwoods, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony.
96 Units Available
Avondale Estates
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,365
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1240 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
31 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1331 sqft
Old Fourth Ward District location near trendy dining, shopping and entertainment with convenient access to I-75, I-85, I-20 and MARTA. Units have luxurious 10-foot ceilings, patio or balcony and luxuriously-equipped kitchens.
158 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,366
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,307
1149 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
44 Units Available
Medlock Park
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
40 Units Available
Oakland
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,329
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1171 sqft
Smoke-free homes with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community has bike storage, a 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse. Only four short minutes from Krog Street Market.
31 Units Available
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Novo Avondale in Decatur. View photos, descriptions and more!
84 Units Available
Reynoldstown
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,335
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1263 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour or schedule a self-guided or in-person tour today!Tons to explore. Plenty to come home to.
14 Units Available
Greater Valley Brook
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along DeKalb Industrial Way and close to N Decatur Road. Luxury apartments featuring a well-appointed kitchen, a fireplace and carpet. Picturesque community offers a pool, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym.
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
