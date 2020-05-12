Rent Calculator
1836 Cindy Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:44 PM
1836 Cindy Drive
1836 Cindy Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1836 Cindy Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1836 Cindy Drive have any available units?
1836 Cindy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Candler-McAfee, GA
.
Is 1836 Cindy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1836 Cindy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 Cindy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1836 Cindy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1836 Cindy Drive offer parking?
No, 1836 Cindy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1836 Cindy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 Cindy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 Cindy Drive have a pool?
No, 1836 Cindy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1836 Cindy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1836 Cindy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 Cindy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1836 Cindy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1836 Cindy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1836 Cindy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
