4175 Mansion Way, Brookhaven, GA 30341 North Brookhaven
Newer Construction inside 285 in Brookhaven; home has ton of upgrades and designer features. Hardwood floors on main level and stairs. Granite in kitchen and master bath. Kitchen has stainless apps. Beautiful crown molding and recessed lighting. 2 car garage kitchen level. Finished terrace level with additional bedroom/ family television room--you pick. Very convenient to Perimeter Business District; excellent schools! Community has a pool and clubhouse. Community was built around historic land and building and has a 2.5 acre nature preserve.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4175 Mansion Way have any available units?
4175 Mansion Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 4175 Mansion Way have?
Some of 4175 Mansion Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4175 Mansion Way currently offering any rent specials?
4175 Mansion Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.