4175 Mansion Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Newer Construction inside 285 in Brookhaven; home has ton of upgrades and designer features. Hardwood floors on main level and stairs. Granite in kitchen and master bath. Kitchen has stainless apps. Beautiful crown molding and recessed lighting. 2 car garage kitchen level. Finished terrace level with additional bedroom/ family television room--you pick. Very convenient to Perimeter Business District; excellent schools! Community has a pool and clubhouse. Community was built around historic land and building and has a 2.5 acre nature preserve.