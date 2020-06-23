All apartments in Brookhaven
4175 Mansion Way

4175 Mansion Way · No Longer Available
Location

4175 Mansion Way, Brookhaven, GA 30341
North Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Newer Construction inside 285 in Brookhaven; home has ton of upgrades and designer features. Hardwood floors on main level and stairs. Granite in kitchen and master bath. Kitchen has stainless apps. Beautiful crown molding and recessed lighting. 2 car garage kitchen level. Finished terrace level with additional bedroom/ family television room--you pick. Very convenient to Perimeter Business District; excellent schools! Community has a pool and clubhouse. Community was built around historic land and building and has a 2.5 acre nature preserve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4175 Mansion Way have any available units?
4175 Mansion Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 4175 Mansion Way have?
Some of 4175 Mansion Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4175 Mansion Way currently offering any rent specials?
4175 Mansion Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4175 Mansion Way pet-friendly?
No, 4175 Mansion Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 4175 Mansion Way offer parking?
Yes, 4175 Mansion Way does offer parking.
Does 4175 Mansion Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4175 Mansion Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4175 Mansion Way have a pool?
Yes, 4175 Mansion Way has a pool.
Does 4175 Mansion Way have accessible units?
No, 4175 Mansion Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4175 Mansion Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4175 Mansion Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4175 Mansion Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4175 Mansion Way does not have units with air conditioning.
