3734 Ashford Creek Lane NE

Amenities
Pristine gated rental opportunity in HOT Brookhaven across from Blackburn Park and next to shops/restaurants. Beautiful like new kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances overlooking a generously sized open dining/family room. Enormous master suite upstairs with huge bathroom and walk-in closet adorned with custom shelving. Don't miss the bonus room accompanied by a 1/2 bath and large closet which makes a great office, spare bedroom, or added storage. The amenities are truly gorgeous and washer/dryer included. Hurry to make this home yours!