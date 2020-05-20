3734 Ashford Creek Lane NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Pristine gated rental opportunity in HOT Brookhaven across from Blackburn Park and next to shops/restaurants. Beautiful like new kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances overlooking a generously sized open dining/family room. Enormous master suite upstairs with huge bathroom and walk-in closet adorned with custom shelving. Don't miss the bonus room accompanied by a 1/2 bath and large closet which makes a great office, spare bedroom, or added storage. The amenities are truly gorgeous and washer/dryer included. Hurry to make this home yours!