Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:06 AM

3734 Ashford Creek Lane NE

3734 Ashford Creek Ln NE · No Longer Available
Location

3734 Ashford Creek Ln NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Pristine gated rental opportunity in HOT Brookhaven across from Blackburn Park and next to shops/restaurants. Beautiful like new kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances overlooking a generously sized open dining/family room. Enormous master suite upstairs with huge bathroom and walk-in closet adorned with custom shelving. Don't miss the bonus room accompanied by a 1/2 bath and large closet which makes a great office, spare bedroom, or added storage. The amenities are truly gorgeous and washer/dryer included. Hurry to make this home yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3734 Ashford Creek Lane NE have any available units?
3734 Ashford Creek Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3734 Ashford Creek Lane NE have?
Some of 3734 Ashford Creek Lane NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3734 Ashford Creek Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
3734 Ashford Creek Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 Ashford Creek Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 3734 Ashford Creek Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3734 Ashford Creek Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 3734 Ashford Creek Lane NE offers parking.
Does 3734 Ashford Creek Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3734 Ashford Creek Lane NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 Ashford Creek Lane NE have a pool?
No, 3734 Ashford Creek Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 3734 Ashford Creek Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 3734 Ashford Creek Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 Ashford Creek Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3734 Ashford Creek Lane NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3734 Ashford Creek Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3734 Ashford Creek Lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.
