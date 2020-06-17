3669 Canyon Ridge Court NE

Amenities
Gorgeous Executive Home in Prestigious Subdivision close to Northside Hospital, Scottish Rite and St. Joseph's. Former Model Home with all the upgrades! Entertainer's Dream with a Beautiful Waterfall and Koi Pond, Screened Porch, and lovely landscaped, private backyard. Chef's Kitchen is well equipped with upgraded appliances, large island and huge walk in pantry while overlooking warm, cozy fireside family room. Media room upstairs with theater seats and a huge movie screen. Large, private master retreat on main level with spa bath.Don't miss it- This home has it all!