Brookhaven, GA
3669 Canyon Ridge Court NE
Last updated June 3 2019 at 1:55 AM

3669 Canyon Ridge Court NE

3669 Canyon Ridge Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3669 Canyon Ridge Court Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
media room
Gorgeous Executive Home in Prestigious Subdivision close to Northside Hospital, Scottish Rite and St. Joseph's. Former Model Home with all the upgrades! Entertainer's Dream with a Beautiful Waterfall and Koi Pond, Screened Porch, and lovely landscaped, private backyard. Chef's Kitchen is well equipped with upgraded appliances, large island and huge walk in pantry while overlooking warm, cozy fireside family room. Media room upstairs with theater seats and a huge movie screen. Large, private master retreat on main level with spa bath.Don't miss it- This home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3669 Canyon Ridge Court NE have any available units?
3669 Canyon Ridge Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3669 Canyon Ridge Court NE have?
Some of 3669 Canyon Ridge Court NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3669 Canyon Ridge Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
3669 Canyon Ridge Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3669 Canyon Ridge Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 3669 Canyon Ridge Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3669 Canyon Ridge Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 3669 Canyon Ridge Court NE offers parking.
Does 3669 Canyon Ridge Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3669 Canyon Ridge Court NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3669 Canyon Ridge Court NE have a pool?
No, 3669 Canyon Ridge Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 3669 Canyon Ridge Court NE have accessible units?
No, 3669 Canyon Ridge Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3669 Canyon Ridge Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3669 Canyon Ridge Court NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3669 Canyon Ridge Court NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3669 Canyon Ridge Court NE does not have units with air conditioning.
