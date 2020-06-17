All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1754 Remington Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1754 Remington Rd.
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

1754 Remington Rd.

1754 Remington Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
North Brookhaven
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

1754 Remington Road, Brookhaven, GA 30341
North Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Vintage charm meets modern sophistication! - Listen to sounds of the babbling creek from your deck with gracious views of old-growth forest. This ranch w/basement sits on almost one acre and has been brilliantly renovated with polished hardwoods in main living area/bedrooms. Fresh, modern, neutral colors throughout BUT owners still kept homes original classic charm! Kitchen updated with ss appliances, granite counters, stained cabinets. Master w/ his/her closets and own bath. Huge unfinished basement for storage workshop..even has a utility sink.

(RLNE2432056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1754 Remington Rd. have any available units?
1754 Remington Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
Is 1754 Remington Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1754 Remington Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1754 Remington Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1754 Remington Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1754 Remington Rd. offer parking?
No, 1754 Remington Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1754 Remington Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1754 Remington Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1754 Remington Rd. have a pool?
No, 1754 Remington Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1754 Remington Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1754 Remington Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1754 Remington Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1754 Remington Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1754 Remington Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1754 Remington Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College