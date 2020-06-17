1754 Remington Rd.

Amenities
Vintage charm meets modern sophistication! - Listen to sounds of the babbling creek from your deck with gracious views of old-growth forest. This ranch w/basement sits on almost one acre and has been brilliantly renovated with polished hardwoods in main living area/bedrooms. Fresh, modern, neutral colors throughout BUT owners still kept homes original classic charm! Kitchen updated with ss appliances, granite counters, stained cabinets. Master w/ his/her closets and own bath. Huge unfinished basement for storage workshop..even has a utility sink.
(RLNE2432056)