1564 Donaldson Park Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:06 PM

1564 Donaldson Park Drive

1564 Donaldson Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1564 Donaldson Park Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brookhaven townhome within walking distance to Restaurants, Starbucks, Publix & Blackburn Park! Main Level: Foyer, Powder Bath, Separate Dining Room, Kitchen Open to Great Room with Fireplace, and Outdoor Deck. Upstairs Level: 2 Spacious Bedrooms and Bathrooms. Each Bedroom has a walk-in closet. Laundry Room. Lower Level: Bonus Room and Half Bath. 2 car garage. Refrigerator (Brand New), Washer and Dryer. New LED Lighting. Quiet Community just minutes to nearby Hospitals and Medical Facilities. No Smoking. No Pets. 1 year lease required. Leasing Agent is Owner.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 1564 Donaldson Park Drive have any available units?
1564 Donaldson Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1564 Donaldson Park Drive have?
Some of 1564 Donaldson Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1564 Donaldson Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1564 Donaldson Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1564 Donaldson Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1564 Donaldson Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1564 Donaldson Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1564 Donaldson Park Drive offers parking.
Does 1564 Donaldson Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1564 Donaldson Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1564 Donaldson Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1564 Donaldson Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1564 Donaldson Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1564 Donaldson Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1564 Donaldson Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1564 Donaldson Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1564 Donaldson Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1564 Donaldson Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

