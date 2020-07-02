1564 Donaldson Park Drive

Amenities

Brookhaven townhome within walking distance to Restaurants, Starbucks, Publix & Blackburn Park! Main Level: Foyer, Powder Bath, Separate Dining Room, Kitchen Open to Great Room with Fireplace, and Outdoor Deck. Upstairs Level: 2 Spacious Bedrooms and Bathrooms. Each Bedroom has a walk-in closet. Laundry Room. Lower Level: Bonus Room and Half Bath. 2 car garage. Refrigerator (Brand New), Washer and Dryer. New LED Lighting. Quiet Community just minutes to nearby Hospitals and Medical Facilities. No Smoking. No Pets. 1 year lease required. Leasing Agent is Owner.