1395 Oconee Pass Ne
1395 Oconee Pass Ne

1395 Oconee Pass Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1395 Oconee Pass Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brookhaven Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Great location in the new city of Brookhaven! Open floor plan with lots of light!
Exceptional fireside Master Suite with sitting room and Huge walk-in master closet. Outstanding kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and stained cabinetry. Beautiful hardwoods throughout, and a large sunroom off the kitchen with great views of the yard and recently stained large deck. Level private fenced in large shaded backyard. Brand new washer and dryer included. Walking distance to Montgomery Elementary and Murphy Candler Park. Storage building not included.

Schools:
Elem: Montgomery
Middle: Chamblee
High: Chamblee Charter
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Dog Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

