1395 Oconee Pass Ne

Brookhaven Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Great location in the new city of Brookhaven! Open floor plan with lots of light!

Exceptional fireside Master Suite with sitting room and Huge walk-in master closet. Outstanding kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and stained cabinetry. Beautiful hardwoods throughout, and a large sunroom off the kitchen with great views of the yard and recently stained large deck. Level private fenced in large shaded backyard. Brand new washer and dryer included. Walking distance to Montgomery Elementary and Murphy Candler Park. Storage building not included.



Elem: Montgomery

Middle: Chamblee

High: Chamblee Charter

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982



