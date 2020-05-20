All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1385 Bubbling Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1385 Bubbling Creek Road
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

1385 Bubbling Creek Road

1385 Bubbling Creek Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Sexton Woods
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

1385 Bubbling Creek Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sexton Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Move-in Ready, 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Home with a Large Fenced-in Yard! Located in Sexton Woods Neighborhood, this home has Spacious Features such as, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen. Enjoy cooking this large kitchen with granite counter-tops, ample counter space + storage space, and tiled floors. Hardwoods on main floor. Retreat to Large Fenced-in Back Yard + Porch, Grass Side Yard+Tiled Patio. 2 Car Garage w/driveway for additional parking, that enters off the Kitchen, for ease. 1385 Bubbling Creek is a MUST SEE, before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1385 Bubbling Creek Road have any available units?
1385 Bubbling Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1385 Bubbling Creek Road have?
Some of 1385 Bubbling Creek Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1385 Bubbling Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
1385 Bubbling Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1385 Bubbling Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 1385 Bubbling Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1385 Bubbling Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 1385 Bubbling Creek Road offers parking.
Does 1385 Bubbling Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1385 Bubbling Creek Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1385 Bubbling Creek Road have a pool?
No, 1385 Bubbling Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 1385 Bubbling Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 1385 Bubbling Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1385 Bubbling Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1385 Bubbling Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1385 Bubbling Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1385 Bubbling Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College