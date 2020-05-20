1385 Bubbling Creek Road

Amenities

Beautiful Move-in Ready, 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Home with a Large Fenced-in Yard! Located in Sexton Woods Neighborhood, this home has Spacious Features such as, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen. Enjoy cooking this large kitchen with granite counter-tops, ample counter space + storage space, and tiled floors. Hardwoods on main floor. Retreat to Large Fenced-in Back Yard + Porch, Grass Side Yard+Tiled Patio. 2 Car Garage w/driveway for additional parking, that enters off the Kitchen, for ease. 1385 Bubbling Creek is a MUST SEE, before it's gone!