1273 Becket Drive

Spacious 3BR/2.5BA ranch home in sought after Brookhaven. Home is freshly painted and updated with large family room, living room and unfinished basement for storage. Private backyard with deck. Hardwood floors throughout home. Separate dining room. Built in bookshelves. Very close to Perimeter, shopping and restaurants. Pest control included. Available immediately. Application fee is $50 per adult. $200 Admin Move in fee.