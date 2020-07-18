All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:26 PM

1273 Becket Drive

1273 Becket Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1273 Becket Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/efac46e0f2 ----
Spacious 3BR/2.5BA ranch home in sought after Brookhaven. Home is freshly painted and updated with large family room, living room and unfinished basement for storage. Private backyard with deck. Hardwood floors throughout home. Separate dining room. Built in bookshelves. Very close to Perimeter, shopping and restaurants. Pest control included. Available immediately. Application fee is $50 per adult. $200 Admin Move in fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1273 Becket Drive have any available units?
1273 Becket Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1273 Becket Drive have?
Some of 1273 Becket Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1273 Becket Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1273 Becket Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1273 Becket Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1273 Becket Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1273 Becket Drive offer parking?
No, 1273 Becket Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1273 Becket Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1273 Becket Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1273 Becket Drive have a pool?
No, 1273 Becket Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1273 Becket Drive have accessible units?
No, 1273 Becket Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1273 Becket Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1273 Becket Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1273 Becket Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1273 Becket Drive has units with air conditioning.
