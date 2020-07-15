All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1041 E Club Court NE

1041 E Club Ct NE
Location

1041 E Club Ct NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Park at Oglethrope

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely Renovated Three Story "Brownstone" Townhome! Located in a small gated complex in the heart of Brookhaven. Loaded with upgrades, 10' ceilings on main level. Viking & Thermador appliances, Quartz countertops, chef's island, coffered ceiling in family room w/fireplace, custom lighting throughout, hardwoods floors. Lutron lighting system, fabulous master bath with double vanity, soaking tub and walk in closet. Washer/dryer remain. Terrace level w/flex space/bedroom and full bath. Walk to Starbucks, several restaurants, shopping & Marta. Interior photos coming!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 E Club Court NE have any available units?
1041 E Club Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1041 E Club Court NE have?
Some of 1041 E Club Court NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 E Club Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
1041 E Club Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 E Club Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 1041 E Club Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1041 E Club Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 1041 E Club Court NE offers parking.
Does 1041 E Club Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1041 E Club Court NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 E Club Court NE have a pool?
No, 1041 E Club Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 1041 E Club Court NE have accessible units?
No, 1041 E Club Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 E Club Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1041 E Club Court NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1041 E Club Court NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1041 E Club Court NE does not have units with air conditioning.
