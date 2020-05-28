All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:54 PM

The Residences at Vinings Mountain

Open Now until 6pm
100 Pinhurst Dr · (404) 594-5384
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Pinhurst Dr, Atlanta, GA 30339
Vinings

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 222 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,193

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 1212 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,193

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 1222 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

See 23+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 324 · Avail. Oct 11

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1111 sqft

Unit 928 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,364

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1111 sqft

Unit 334 · Avail. now

$1,388

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1111 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Residences at Vinings Mountain.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
tennis court
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
wine room
A unique experience nestled in an amazing location in Atlanta, The Residences at Vinings Mountain offers three different communities within one, meaning residents enjoy amenities of three communities in the same area! Find the perfect apartment home by choosing between renovated apartments, lake and city views, classic interiors, and thoughtful features in one, two, and three bedroom spacious apartments. Live in comfort with walk-in closets, a large private patio or balcony with extra storage, and washer and dryer included. Located just 10 minutes from the major centers of Atlanta, entertainment, and shopping is easily accessible allowing home and lifestyle to meet. Take advantage of the several amenities on-site such as the theater room, three swimming pools, golf simulator, and fitness center with attached yoga room. Whatever your lifestyle, The Residences at Vinings Mountain has you covered! Please call for an appointment today. *Don't forget to ask about our Preferred Employer ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30-$50 /month
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a pet fee of $300 and pet rent will vary based on pet's weight. We have certain breed restriction on dogs. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. Detached garages for $125, reserved space for $25. Reserved parking is available, call for details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Residences at Vinings Mountain have any available units?
The Residences at Vinings Mountain has 45 units available starting at $1,193 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does The Residences at Vinings Mountain have?
Some of The Residences at Vinings Mountain's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and wine room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Residences at Vinings Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
The Residences at Vinings Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Residences at Vinings Mountain pet-friendly?
Yes, The Residences at Vinings Mountain is pet friendly.
Does The Residences at Vinings Mountain offer parking?
Yes, The Residences at Vinings Mountain offers parking.
Does The Residences at Vinings Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Residences at Vinings Mountain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Residences at Vinings Mountain have a pool?
Yes, The Residences at Vinings Mountain has a pool.
Does The Residences at Vinings Mountain have accessible units?
No, The Residences at Vinings Mountain does not have accessible units.
Does The Residences at Vinings Mountain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Residences at Vinings Mountain has units with dishwashers.

