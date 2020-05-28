Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal granite counters oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving tennis court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park wine room

A unique experience nestled in an amazing location in Atlanta, The Residences at Vinings Mountain offers three different communities within one, meaning residents enjoy amenities of three communities in the same area! Find the perfect apartment home by choosing between renovated apartments, lake and city views, classic interiors, and thoughtful features in one, two, and three bedroom spacious apartments. Live in comfort with walk-in closets, a large private patio or balcony with extra storage, and washer and dryer included. Located just 10 minutes from the major centers of Atlanta, entertainment, and shopping is easily accessible allowing home and lifestyle to meet. Take advantage of the several amenities on-site such as the theater room, three swimming pools, golf simulator, and fitness center with attached yoga room. Whatever your lifestyle, The Residences at Vinings Mountain has you covered! Please call for an appointment today. *Don't forget to ask about our Preferred Employer ...