The Leonard & The George
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

The Leonard & The George

275 Memorial Dr SE · (404) 999-3452
Location

275 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 275-311 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 468 sqft

Unit 301-201 · Avail. now

$1,211

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 506 sqft

Unit 275-411 · Avail. now

$1,214

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 468 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 275-207 · Avail. now

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 275-209 · Avail. now

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 275-407 · Avail. now

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 756 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Leonard & The George.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
elevator
garage
parking
bocce court
business center
concierge
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring. We still encourage you to take an online tour, view floor plans, pricing, availability and photos. If you are interested in an in-person tour or a virtual tour, please contact our leasing team, we are happy to help you select your next apartment home.

Cultural Connectivity.
Refreshing Alternative.
Walk, Pedal, Play Anywhere

We are just minutes from your favorite Grant Park neighborhood bars, cafe's, restaurants, shops, The Beltline and Downtown Atlanta.

Culturally connected to the pulse of the city, The George and The Leonard Apartments brings forward a walk-and-pedal approach to city living. This makes it easy to reach any destination from Midtown to Downtown and further away in no time.

A refreshing alternative to urban living, our apartments in Grant Park, GA, offer studio, one and two-bedroom floor plans alon

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $300, 2 Pets: $400
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Pit Bull, Doberman Pincher, Rottweiler, Chow Chow, Staffordshire Terrier, and Bull Mastiff
Parking Details: Assigned Parking Garage.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Leonard & The George have any available units?
The Leonard & The George has 56 units available starting at $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does The Leonard & The George have?
Some of The Leonard & The George's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Leonard & The George currently offering any rent specials?
The Leonard & The George is offering the following rent specials: Receive up to one and a half months free! Contact for details.
Is The Leonard & The George pet-friendly?
Yes, The Leonard & The George is pet friendly.
Does The Leonard & The George offer parking?
Yes, The Leonard & The George offers parking.
Does The Leonard & The George have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Leonard & The George offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Leonard & The George have a pool?
Yes, The Leonard & The George has a pool.
Does The Leonard & The George have accessible units?
No, The Leonard & The George does not have accessible units.
Does The Leonard & The George have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Leonard & The George has units with dishwashers.
