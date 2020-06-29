The Leonard & The George

Amenities
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring. We still encourage you to take an online tour, view floor plans, pricing, availability and photos. If you are interested in an in-person tour or a virtual tour, please contact our leasing team, we are happy to help you select your next apartment home.
Cultural Connectivity.
Refreshing Alternative.
Walk, Pedal, Play Anywhere
We are just minutes from your favorite Grant Park neighborhood bars, cafe's, restaurants, shops, The Beltline and Downtown Atlanta.
Culturally connected to the pulse of the city, The George and The Leonard Apartments brings forward a walk-and-pedal approach to city living. This makes it easy to reach any destination from Midtown to Downtown and further away in no time.
A refreshing alternative to urban living, our apartments in Grant Park, GA, offer studio, one and two-bedroom floor plans alon