Atlanta, GA
767 Woodson Street SE
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

767 Woodson Street SE

767 Woodson Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

767 Woodson Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Grant Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Near Grant Park - Enjoy in town living at it's finest! So close to Grant Park that you could WALK TO THE ZOO! Outside there are TWO rocking chair front porches plus a deck out back plus a fenced in yard! Of course you may never go outside once you enjoy the stainless steel appliances, TWO gas fireplaces, jacuzzi, and gleaming hardwood floors! The washer and dryer are included. The successful applicants shall:

1. Earn at least $85,000 annually as an individual or group.
2. Enjoy stable employment of at least three years.
3. No evictions, ever!

(RLNE4865308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 767 Woodson Street SE have any available units?
767 Woodson Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 767 Woodson Street SE have?
Some of 767 Woodson Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 767 Woodson Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
767 Woodson Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 767 Woodson Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 767 Woodson Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 767 Woodson Street SE offer parking?
No, 767 Woodson Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 767 Woodson Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 767 Woodson Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 767 Woodson Street SE have a pool?
No, 767 Woodson Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 767 Woodson Street SE have accessible units?
No, 767 Woodson Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 767 Woodson Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 767 Woodson Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
